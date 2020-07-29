‘Your Daddy is a traitor’: Ex-tea party lawmaker slams Don Jr’s attempt to mock Joe Biden

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. fired off a tweet mocking former Vice President Joe Biden’s fitness for office.

OMG they’re escorting Biden like a child to make sure he doesn’t stop and so he remembers where he’s supposed to go. This whole thing is a farce. Wake up America. How the heck could this guy run anything let alone America? https://t.co/lLpneRF483 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2020

Former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) promptly hit him back — reminding him of his father’s controversies, and calling him a “traitor” to America.

Shut the fuck up Jr. Your Daddy is a traitor. He won’t hit back at Putin for killing our soldiers in Afghanistan. He prattled off a bunch of Russian talking points this morning. Give me 77 year old Joe Biden over a traitor like your daddy any day of the week. https://t.co/VzPAFvilax — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 29, 2020

Walsh, a lawmaker first elected in the 2010 tea party wave, has become one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics from the right, even launching an unsuccessful primary challenge to try to deny him the GOP nomination for 2020.