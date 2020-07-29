‘You’re losing’: Fox Business pundit shouts down Trump spokesman after he calls network’s polls ‘junk’

Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley on Wednesday called Fox News polls “junk” because they show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Fox Business, network contributor Dagen McDowell asked Gidley why the president was trailing Biden by 17 points on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a Fox News poll.

“He’s trailing in national polls, he’s trailing in all the swing state polls,” McDowell explained. “The number one issue for Americans is the coronavirus. It’s not the economy. It’s not ever race relations. And according to the latest Fox News poll, President Trump trails Joe Biden on doing a better job on coronavirus by 17 points.”

“Why isn’t the president’s message resonating?” she wondered.

“Well, first of all,” Gidley replied, “a lot of those polls are junk.”

“That’s a cop out!” McDowell shot back. “That’s a cop out. You can argue they don’t indicate how the election turns out. That’s fine. But that’s just a cop out.”

“They are skewed to the left,” Gidley continued. “But if we’re talking about coronavirus, that’s the beauty of this election. So many times, we’re talking in the abstract, what would it look like if somebody were president? You don’t have to guess what it would like for pandemic response under Joe Biden. He was in the office of the White House for eight years. And when H1N1 — swine flu — hit this country, all he did was shut down testing.”

McDowell interrupted: “These polls clearly matter to you and the president because he’s changed his position and tone based on that very polling to focus more on the virus because you’re losing on that subject.”

“I would disagree that he changed his tone,” Gidley opined. “He’s been talking about the safety and security of the American people from day one. We’re the ones who mentioned the coronavirus in the State of the Union [address] at the first of the year. It was Joe Biden who said go out and party.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business.