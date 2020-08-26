1000 supporters to attend Trump’s renomination acceptance speech at the White House amid possible legal violations
President Donald Trump for weeks hinted he would deliver his renomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House, but after the first two nights of the Republican National Convention Trump has far exceeded that claim. Already much of the RNC has been held at the White House, including a citizenship naturalization ceremony, an official presidential pardon, and First Lady Melania Trump’s speech.
Now The Washington Post reveals President Trump has invited and expects 1000 supporters to attend his renomination acceptance speech Thursday. It’s unknown if that many people have ever attended a White House event before. Also unknown is how the White House will handle coronavirus safety protocols. Experts have said the politicization of the White House could be illegal.
(Technically, this is a Republican National Committee event and all executive branch employees except the president and vice president are legally prohibited from assisting or participating.)
“On Tuesday, attendees seated ‘in the rows near the President and vice president’ were tested before Melania Trump’s speech, the first lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN.”
Fox News adds that “most House and Senate Republicans” have been invited to attend the speech, and there will be fireworks over the Washington Monument at the end. Such blatant partisan politicization of federal government properties is unprecedented, and again, some say, could be illegal.
2020 Election
Despite DNC focus on winning ‘Biden Republicans,’ new poll suggests beating Trump ‘all about Democratic turnout’
Progressives are raising alarm over new poll results from CBS News out Tuesday, which suggest the Democratic Party's courting of moderate so-called "Biden Republicans" while sidelining popular progressive proposals and voices has not so far resulted in a groundswell of support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden from disaffected GOP voters.
In a poll taken between August 20 and 22, after the Democratic National Convention wrapped up last week, CBS found that just 5% of self-identified Republicans said they plan to vote for Biden in the November election; 93% said they were planning to vote for President Donald Trump.
2020 Election
‘Not that I can think of’: MSNBC talks to Trump supporter who can’t name single reason to vote for him
A supporter of President Donald Trump on Wednesday told MSNBC that she was backing him even though she couldn't explain why.
"What do you plan to do with your vote in November?" a voter named Jean Dinapoli was asked while she lounged in a pool at a country club in Florida.
"Of course," Dinapoli said. "Trump! He's the only president I could ever relate to."
"Is there anything that you can point to that he has said he'd do and that he's done that you're really happy with?" the MSNBC reporter pressed.
"Not that I can think of," Dinapoli replied after a moment of silence. "I'm just glad he's there. Like I said, I feel secure."
2020 Election
BUSTED: Postal Service board chair under fire over little-noticed RNC appearance backing ‘four more years!’ for Trump
"It certainly doesn't give the American public confidence that he and the Trump donor that he helped install as postmaster general are going to take concerns about voting by mail and about potential partisanship seriously."
Robert Duncan, the Trump-appointed chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors who previously served as head of the Republican National Committee, is facing backlash over his little-noticed appearance in a prerecorded GOP convention video Monday night and calls to resign for his past role in the party's nationwide voter suppression efforts.