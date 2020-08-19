COVID-19 is killing over twice as many Black Americans as whites, new report says
PHILADELPHIA — Black individuals are nearly three times as likely to contract COVID-19 and twice as likely to die from the virus, compared to white individuals, according to a new report by the National Urban League. Researchers have struggled to measure with precision the race gaps in COVID-19 because much of the early data reported by hospitals did not include information about patients’ race — as of early August, Pennsylvania has reported race data for about half of its cases. But the National Urban League’s State of Black America report adds to a growing body of research that has found the …
Trump supporter shut down on Fox News: ‘Turns out Stephen Moore is not a very good epidemiologist’
University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers mocked Trump 2016 economics advisor Stephen Moore on Fox News over the administrations bungled response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Let's not have economists play epidemiologists here, mate," Wolfers said in his Australian accent.
"We actually tried Steve's prescription, which was not shutting down, that's what the sunbelt states did," he explained.
"What have you got? You've got spreading disease everywhere and you've got the economies there forced to shut down," he explained.
"We tried what Stephen Moore wanted -- it turns out Stephen Moore is not a very good epidemiologist," Wolfers concluded.
2020 Election
Trump is sabotaging more than just the US Postal Service as he bumbles towards catastrophe
I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is the word “sabotage” is being used more often and with more feeling by leading Democrats and liberals than I have witnessed since the president took office. This is an important development. Too few Americans appreciate the depth of Donald Trump’s malice. If there’s a way to betray the republic, he will find it. The more people understand this, the more prepared they will be when this chapter in our history comes to an end—if it comes to an end.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board