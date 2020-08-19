COVID-19 obituary blames Republicans for Texas man’s untimely end: ‘They blame his death on Trump’

One family in Texas recently used their loved one’s obituary to criticize President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for allowing “needless” COVID-19 deaths.

David W. Nagy died alone in a hospital bed, leaving behind his “inconsolable wife.”

“He suffered greatly from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and the separation from his much loved family who were not allowed at his bedside,” the obituary says.

“Family members believe David’s death was needless,” the obituary continues. “They blame his death and the deaths of all of the other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives.”

The family then attacked those protesting wearing masks and refusing to take precautions to help save those whose immune systems can’t handle the virus.

“Also to blame are the many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people who refuse to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people,” the story also said.

It closed by noting that the family issued a statement declaring, “that Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not. Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”

Read the full obituary below:

Tel it like it is, people need to hear it! pic.twitter.com/IsQHJhnJur — concerned citizen (@concit1USA) August 3, 2020