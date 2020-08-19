COVID-19 plus measles? Kids aren’t getting their vaccines — and doctors are worried
COVID-19 plus measles? Kids aren’t getting their vaccines — and doctors are worried
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 has infected some of Dr. Sonder Crane’s youngest patients — the newborn who tested positive because its mother had the coronavirus, the 14-month old who caught it at day care.Now, on top of that, she and other pediatricians across the country worry about this possible scenario: Outbreaks of preventable diseases, like highly contagious measles, because children have missed getting their immunizations during the pandemic.Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cautioned last week that the pandemic coupled with the flu season could ... (more…)
‘This is what collusion looks like’: GOP-led Senate report ‘far more devastating’ than Mueller probe
The Senate Intelligence Committee's final report on its bipartisan Russia investigation revealed even more numerous contacts between President Donald Trump's advisers and Russian operatives than former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
The committee, which is chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Tuesday released its fifth and final report, totaling nearly 1,000 pages, following a three-year bipartsian investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The report documents the extent to which Russia sought to influence the election — and members of Trump's team welcoming their assistance.
‘Clingy fangirl’ Trump mocked for his ‘love letters’ to Putin: ‘He begged like a dog’
President Donald Trump is being hilariously mocked for his letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin that were released as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into the Russia coordination with the Trump campaign in 2016.
According to the 1,000-page report from the committee, Trump sent letters to Putin in 2007 that gushed, “As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours!” He also underlined the second half of the sentence.