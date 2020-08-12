‘A conspiracy’: Alarms sound after postal worker reports removal of sorting machines
The removal of key equipment from Post Offices should be viewed as nothing less than “sabotage,” said one observer.
The head of the Iowa Postal Workers Union alleged Tuesday that mail sorting machines are “being removed” from Post Offices in her state due to new policies imposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor to President Donald Trump whose operational changes have resulted in dramatic mail slowdowns across the nation.
Asked by NPR‘s Noel King whether she has felt the impact of DeJoy’s changes, Iowa Postal Workers Union President Kimberly Karol—a 30-year Postal Service veteran—answered in the affirmative, saying “mail is beginning to pile up in our offices, and we’re seeing equipment being removed.”
“I don’t see this as cost-saving measures. I see this as a way to undermine the public confidence in the mail service.”
—Kimberly Karol, Iowa Postal Workers Union
Karol went on to specify that “equipment that we use to process mail for delivery”—including sorting machines—is being removed from Postal Service facilities in Iowa as DeJoy rushes ahead with policies that, according to critics, are sabotaging the Postal Service’s day-to-day operations less than 90 days before an election that could hinge on mail-in ballots.
“In Iowa, we are losing machines. And they already in Waterloo were losing one of those machines. So that also hinders our ability to process mail in the way that we had in the past,” added Karol, who said she is “not a fan” of the postmaster general. Washington state election officials have also raised concerns about the removal of mail sorting machines.
“I grew up in a culture of service, where every piece was to be delivered every day. And his policies, although they’ve only been in place for a few weeks, are now affecting the way that we do business and not allowing us to deliver every piece every day, as we’ve done in the past,” said Karol. “I don’t see this as cost-saving measures. I see this as a way to undermine the public confidence in the mail service. It’s not saving costs. We’re spending more time trying to implement these policy changes. And it’s, in our offices, costing more over time.”
Observers reacted with alarm to Karol’s comments, viewing them as further confirmation that DeJoy is deliberately attempting to damage the Postal Service with the goal of helping Trump win reelection in November.
“It’s a conspiracy to steal the election, folks,” tweeted The Week‘s political columnist Ryan Cooper.
Freelance journalist Erin Biba said there’s “absolutely no way to see” the removal of mail sorting machines from Post Offices as anything other than “sabotage” of the most popular government institution in the U.S.
“It’s so blatant,” added Biba.
Listen to Karol’s interview:
Karol’s remarks come as members of Congress and hundreds of thousands of ordinary Americans are demanding DeJoy’s immediate resignation or removal in the wake of his displacement of nearly two dozen top Postal Service officials late last week—a major leadership overhaul that critics dubbed a “Friday Night Massacre.”
According to internal Postal Service memos obtained by Reuters, DeJoy—a former logistics executive with tens of millions invested in USPS competitors—was aware his operational changes would lead to mail delays. As Reuters reported:
The reorganization, introduced in July, has resulted in thousands of delayed letters in southern Maine, as delivery drivers follow a new directive to leave on time, even if the mail has not been loaded.
Delays have also been reported in at least 18 other states, according to media reports.
“One aspect of these changes that may be difficult for employees is that—temporarily—we may see mail left behind or mail on the workroom floor or docks,” says one memo, dated July 10. The plan hopes to eliminate 64 million working hours nationally to reduce personnel costs, according to another memo.
In a statement over the weekend, Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) warned that Dejoy’s “nefarious collective efforts will suppress millions of mail-in ballots and threaten the voting rights of millions of Americans, setting the stage for breach of our Constitution.”
“It is imperative that we remove him from his post,” said DeFazio, “and immediately replace him with an experienced leader who is committed to sustaining a critical service for all Americans.”
2020 Election
Chris Wallace slams GOPers ‘struggling’ with Kamala Harris: ‘Who among the Democrats would they have liked?’
Fox News host Chris Wallace observed on Wednesday that conservative voices are "struggling" to find the best way to attack presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
"She is not far to the left," Wallace told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. "I think she's a reasonably safe choice. She was the obvious frontrunner. She was the obvious choice. She adds some excitement to the ticket. She's a statement to African-Americans and especially to African-American women, who are the real solid core of the Democratic Party, that the party does not take them for granted."
"And so I think she's a pretty safe choice and will energize some women, energize some African-Americans," he continued. "And most importantly, it's a cliche but it's true. Like the Hippocratic Oath, what people always say about the vice presidential pick is first do no harm."
2020 Election
Viral #ProgressivesForBiden video gets more than one million views hours after Joe Biden announces Kamala Harris
In the hours after Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate the folks at Really American PAC released a video that's gone viral – more than one million views on Twitter in just 15 hours.
"As progressives we have got to think strategically," the video, reliving some of Bernie Sanders' comments on the 2020 race, shows the Vermont Senator and progressive icon saying. "We have to do everything we can to get Biden elected."
"I think we can push the most progressive agenda since Franklin Delano Roosevelt," Sanders adds.
2020 Election
Conservatives’ shady Kanye West presidential campaign has been an epic flop among Black voters
Right-wing operatives have been working to get rapper Kanye West on the ballot in key swing states in the hopes of drawing Black voters away from former Vice President Joe Biden.
However, Politico reports that a new Morning Consult poll shows that West is drawing just two percent of Black voters -- and his presence in the race isn't putting a dent in Biden's lead over Trump.