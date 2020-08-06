‘A lying draft dodger’: Republican military veterans slam Trump and declare their support for Biden in new attack ad

The Lincoln Project is not the only right-wing group that has been running ads slamming President Donald Trump; the group Republicans Voters Against Trump has been running anti-Trump ads as well. And a new RVAT ad, Ed Mazza reports in HuffPost, features Republican military veterans who do not want to see Trump reelected and are supporting former Vice President Joe Biden.

The ad, Mazza notes, will air on Fox News later this month during the 2020 Republican National Convention. And it will air in key battleground states that include Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona — all of which Trump won in 2016. Recent polls have shown Biden to be quite competitive in those states as well as in Michigan, where Trump’s campaign has suspended its advertising following an abundance of polls showing Biden with a double-digit lead.

In the ad, one of the veterans says of Trump, “We’re looking at a lying draft dodger who berates those who serve our country honorably, rewards those who do not.”

Veterans featured in the ad not only explain why they oppose Trump, but also, why they are supporting Biden. One of them declares, “I would not consider myself liberal, but Biden’s the only choice.” And another veteran stresses that she is putting “country above party” by choosing Biden.

RVAP organizers have included GOP strategist Sarah Longwell, journalist Bill Kristol and frequent Bulwark contributor Tim Miller (who served as communications director for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush).

Watch the video below: