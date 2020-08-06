‘A lying draft dodger’: Republican military veterans slam Trump and declare their support for Biden in new attack ad
The Lincoln Project is not the only right-wing group that has been running ads slamming President Donald Trump; the group Republicans Voters Against Trump has been running anti-Trump ads as well. And a new RVAT ad, Ed Mazza reports in HuffPost, features Republican military veterans who do not want to see Trump reelected and are supporting former Vice President Joe Biden.
The ad, Mazza notes, will air on Fox News later this month during the 2020 Republican National Convention. And it will air in key battleground states that include Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona — all of which Trump won in 2016. Recent polls have shown Biden to be quite competitive in those states as well as in Michigan, where Trump’s campaign has suspended its advertising following an abundance of polls showing Biden with a double-digit lead.
In the ad, one of the veterans says of Trump, “We’re looking at a lying draft dodger who berates those who serve our country honorably, rewards those who do not.”
Veterans featured in the ad not only explain why they oppose Trump, but also, why they are supporting Biden. One of them declares, “I would not consider myself liberal, but Biden’s the only choice.” And another veteran stresses that she is putting “country above party” by choosing Biden.
RVAP organizers have included GOP strategist Sarah Longwell, journalist Bill Kristol and frequent Bulwark contributor Tim Miller (who served as communications director for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush).
Watch the video below:
2020 Election
‘Heads will explode’: Twitter roars over ‘a Black woman taking down the NRA’ after NY AG reveals lawsuit
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit on Thursday that seeks to "dissolve" the National Rifle Association (NRA).
The lawsuit accuses the NRA of various "illegal conduct" that includes misusing charitable funds, awarding contracts to close associates and buying the silence of former employees.
Many Twitter users reacted by noting that a Black woman could be responsible for "taking down" the NRA.
"A black woman destroying the NRA is a thing of beauty," one commenter wrote. "Thank you Letitia James."
2020 Election
Regretful Trump voters get permission to abandon him from new Republican group
Regretful Trump voters are working to give others the same permission to abandon the president.
Republican Voters Against Trump, a group created by conservative writer Bill Kristol and some other never-Trump conservatives, is hoping to persuade those who voted for the president in 2016 to vote against him this year, reported the New York Times Magazine.
“Hi, my name is Josh. I live in North Carolina, and I voted for Donald Trump,” said Josh Harrison, a 40-year-old exterminator who lives near Raleigh, North Carolina. “My bad, fam, not my proudest moment. I will not be voting for him again.”
2020 Election
MSNBC convenes panel of white Republicans who say Biden shouldn’t pick ‘divisive’ VP
MSNBC talked to a panel of white Republican voters who said that they won't vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden if he picks a "divisive" woman to be vice president.
One member of the panel told correspondent Dasha Burns that he is "politically homeless" because of President Donald Trump.
"These are Republicans that feel lost in the current Republican Party," Burns explained. "And they are considering voting for Joe Biden."
"I have a very hard time -- as much as I don't want to vote for Trump -- voting for Biden if he were to nominate somebody or have somebody to be his running mate who is extremely divisive," Hal Ostrow said.