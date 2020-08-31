A ‘staggering’ remark has revealed the truth about Trump’s new 2020 strategy: columnist

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Phillip Bump says that it’s becoming increasingly clear that a considerable portion of President Trump’s reelection strategy is to shrug off the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Bump, one indicator of this strategy manifested itself in a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta to a White House official over the lack of social distancing during Trump’s RNC acceptance speech. “Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually,” the official reportedly said.
“It’s a staggering comment, for a variety of reasons,” Bump writes. “The most obvious is that everyone won’t catch the novel coronavirus eventually, ideally; the point of developing a vaccine is to keep that from happening. What’s more, even if there were no vaccine, there’s a big difference between people catching it now and catching it in a year or two when there might be better therapeutic treatments or potentially a cure. It’s like shrugging at people getting infections before the invention of penicillin.”
Trump has also repeatedly downplayed the risks of contracting the virus by suggesting that almost all infections are “totally harmless” — a claim that “both misrepresents the deadliness of the virus and ignores the body of evidence showing that some infections yield long-term health effects and potentially permanent damage,” Bump writes.
Ultimately, this shift in strategy could result in more widespread infections and thousands more deaths, according to Bump.
Read the full article over at The Washington Post.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.