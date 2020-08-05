A third of Afghans estimated to have contracted virus: health ministry
Nearly a third of Afghanistan’s population — or 10 million people — has been infected with the coronavirus, according to health ministry estimates published Wednesday.
The figure comes from a survey based on antibody tests on around 9,500 people across the country, with technical support from the World Health Organization, health minister Ahmad Jawad Osmani said at a press briefing.
The survey estimated that 31.5 percent of the population had contracted the virus, with the highest infection rate in Kabul where more than half of the city’s five million population were thought to have been infected.
But the country of around 32 million people has only limited testing capacity and has officially declared just 36,000 cases and more than 1,200 deaths.
“A second wave of the infection is happening everywhere in the world and we cannot be an exception. We will use the findings of this survey to better prepare ourselves for a possible second wave,” Osmani said.
More than 18 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus since it first emerged in China late last year.
The virus entered Afghanistan in February as thousands of migrants returned from neighboring Iran, which at the time was the region’s worst-hit nation for the virus.
Since then Afghanistan, already wracked by decades of war, has been ravaged by COVID-19.
A survey on the mortality rate of coronavirus Afghanistan is under way.
Breaking Banner
Watchdog demands to know if this key drug maker is sitting on possible COVID-19 treatment
"It is sadly predictable that Big Pharma responds to a global pandemic by trying to bring to market only those drugs that maximize its profits."
As Covid-19 cases and deaths continue an upward trajectory in the United States, a watchdog group and allied scientists Tuesday urged the federal government and Gilead, the maker of the promising drug remdesivir, to explain why they have not pursued a similar treatment that might be cheaper for consumers though possibly less profitable to the company.
Breaking Banner
Over 900 US health workers have died of COVID-19 — and the toll is rising
More than 900 front-line health care workers have died of COVID-19, according to an interactive database unveiled Wednesday by The Guardian and KHN. Lost on the Frontline is a partnership between the two newsrooms that aims to count, verify and memorialize every U.S. health care worker who dies during the pandemic.
CNN
‘Have you ever heard someone whine as much as this man?’ CNN’s Anderson Cooper tears into Trump’s COVID excuses
On CNN Tuesday, anchor Anderson Cooper slammed President Donald Trump after his Axios interview in which he said of coronavirus deaths, "It is what it is."
"For a man who seems to have strength and power, have you heard someone as allegedly powerful and strong as he claims to be — have you ever heard somebody whine as much as this man?" said Cooper. "'It is what it is.' Let me play the last portion of that first exchange again, because he says something telling."
"It is what it is," said Trump in the clip. "But that doesn't mean we are not doing everything that we can. It's under control, as much as you can control it."