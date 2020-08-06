‘A very terrible thing!’ Trump attacks New York AG for NRA lawsuit

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked New York State Attorney General Letitia James after her office filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association over multiple allegations of fraud and self-dealing.

“That’s a very terrible thing that just happened,” Trump said, via CBS News. “I think the NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president went on to say that he’s been telling the NRA to move to Texas “for a long time” because “Texas would be a great place and an appropriate place for the NRA.”

Watch the video below.