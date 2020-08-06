Quantcast
‘A very terrible thing!’ Trump attacks New York AG for NRA lawsuit

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked New York State Attorney General Letitia James after her office filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association over multiple allegations of fraud and self-dealing.

“That’s a very terrible thing that just happened,” Trump said, via CBS News. “I think the NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life.”

The president went on to say that he’s been telling the NRA to move to Texas “for a long time” because “Texas would be a great place and an appropriate place for the NRA.”

Watch the video below.


Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus before meeting Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Ohio's governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican governor was tested as part of standard protocol before greeting President Donald Trump on his visit to the Cleveland area, reported WLWT-TV.

State officials said DeWine shows no symptoms of the potentially deadly virus, but will quarantine for the next 14 days at his home in Cedarville.

First lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will also be tested for the virus.

2020 Election

‘Heads will explode’: Twitter roars over ‘a Black woman taking down the NRA’ after NY AG reveals lawsuit

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit on Thursday that seeks to "dissolve" the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The lawsuit accuses the NRA of various "illegal conduct" that includes misusing charitable funds, awarding contracts to close associates and buying the silence of former employees.

Many Twitter users reacted by noting that a Black woman could be responsible for "taking down" the NRA.

"A black woman destroying the NRA is a thing of beauty," one commenter wrote. "Thank you Letitia James."

