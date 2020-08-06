‘A very terrible thing!’ Trump attacks New York AG for NRA lawsuit
President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked New York State Attorney General Letitia James after her office filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association over multiple allegations of fraud and self-dealing.
“That’s a very terrible thing that just happened,” Trump said, via CBS News. “I think the NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life.”
The president went on to say that he’s been telling the NRA to move to Texas “for a long time” because “Texas would be a great place and an appropriate place for the NRA.”
Watch the video below.
President Trump responds to New York AG's lawsuit looking to dissolve the NRA for years of alleged financial schemes: "That's a very terrible thing that just happened. I think the NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life." https://t.co/yHU8ulrU7v pic.twitter.com/tLPTgdB6SX
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 6, 2020