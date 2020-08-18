A win for Democracy: Post Office changes postponed until after 2020 election

All changes being made to the U.S. Postal Service will now be postponed until after the November 3, 2020 election after 20 Democratic states announce plans to sue Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

According to CNN, at least two federal lawsuits are in the process of being filed with the first one being led by Washington state and joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote that DeJoy “acted outside of his authority to implement changes to the postal system, and did not follow the proper procedures under federal law.”

Ferguson added, “For partisan gain, President Trump is attempting to destroy a critical institution that is essential for millions of Americans. We rely on the Postal Service for our Social Security benefits, prescriptions — and exercising our right to vote. Our coalition will fight to protect the Postal Service and uphold the rule of law in federal court.”

Trump stated last week that the service cuts at the Postal Service have a partisan motive.

“They need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump claimed. “They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess.”

Ferguson repeatedly refuted Trump’s unfounded claims about mail-in voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we fiercely protect the democratic right to vote for all Americans, and simultaneously, the physical safety of voters,” Ferguson said earlier this month. “Expansion of vote-by-mail options across the country allows us to achieve both.”

The second lawsuit is being filed in a Pennsylvania federal court. States involved in this lawsuit include California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maine, and North Carolina.

DeJoy issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to assure all Americans of the following: Retail hours at Post Offices will not change; mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are; no mail processing facilities will be closed; and we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.”

DeJoy continued, “In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the damage to the U.S. Postal Service and election integrity has already been marred with removal of postal boxes and delivery slowdowns in recent weeks.

USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued the following statement today. — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Senators Smith and Klobuchar speak out against Postmaster General's changes to Postal Servicehttps://t.co/RRU5MFm6by — Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) August 13, 2020

Just In: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said that he will suspend controversial changes he made to the Postal Service to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.” https://t.co/szdeHLEMs5 — NPR (@NPR) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The USPS is one of those things where if Trump were a more cunning politician, he might have maintained plausible deniability and gotten away with causing real problems for Democrats around the margin. Instead, he gave away the plot last week! https://t.co/M3uSlUPG24 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 18, 2020

DeJoy ordered USPS to remove 671 mail sorting machines by end of September, including 24 in Ohio, 11 in Detroit, 11 in Florida, 9 in Wisconsin, 8 in Philadelphia and 5 in Arizona. Will removed mail equipment be restored? DeJoy doesn't say in letter & we need answers — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

DeJoy's statement, which says nothing about remedying the damage he's already done and asserts @USPS is ready for an influx of election mail despite all evidence to the contrary, cannot be taken in good faith. House Dems will do our job and pass leg. protecting @USPS on Saturday. https://t.co/hRlig3BgQM — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) August 18, 2020

Trump's henchman, LaJoy needs to restore ALL mail sorting machines to EVERY USPS from which he removed them, and re-install EVERY mailbox on EVERY street he grabbed them from, then tender his resignation. https://t.co/ARnjkIpCSh — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'll be filing a federal lawsuit with other attorneys general challenging drastic operational changes at #USPS that threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November. We must fight back against this attempt to sabotage fair elections. pic.twitter.com/zMfBRLPXIK — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) August 18, 2020

The fact that these slowdowns are happening during a pandemic and right before an election during which a record number of Americans plan to vote by mail – and all while the President bashes mail-in voting – is more than enough to raise eyebrows.https://t.co/9cpPXcAtXy — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) August 18, 2020