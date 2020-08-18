Quantcast
Connect with us

A win for Democracy: Post Office changes postponed until after 2020 election

Published

47 mins ago

on

U.S. postal service trucks sit parked at the post office in Del Mar, California November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

All changes being made to the U.S. Postal Service will now be postponed until after the November 3, 2020 election after 20 Democratic states announce plans to sue Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

According to CNN, at least two federal lawsuits are in the process of being filed with the first one being led by Washington state and joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote that DeJoy “acted outside of his authority to implement changes to the postal system, and did not follow the proper procedures under federal law.”

Ferguson added, “For partisan gain, President Trump is attempting to destroy a critical institution that is essential for millions of Americans. We rely on the Postal Service for our Social Security benefits, prescriptions — and exercising our right to vote. Our coalition will fight to protect the Postal Service and uphold the rule of law in federal court.”

Trump stated last week that the service cuts at the Postal Service have a partisan motive.

“They need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump claimed. “They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess.”

Ferguson repeatedly refuted Trump’s unfounded claims about mail-in voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we fiercely protect the democratic right to vote for all Americans, and simultaneously, the physical safety of voters,” Ferguson said earlier this month. “Expansion of vote-by-mail options across the country allows us to achieve both.”

The second lawsuit is being filed in a Pennsylvania federal court. States involved in this lawsuit include California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maine, and North Carolina.

DeJoy issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to assure all Americans of the following: Retail hours at Post Offices will not change; mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are; no mail processing facilities will be closed; and we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.”

DeJoy continued, “In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the damage to the U.S. Postal Service and election integrity has already been marred with removal of postal boxes and delivery slowdowns in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Giuliani tried to attack Biden by reading a book on mental disorders — and it did not go well for him

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani posted a photo on Twitter on Tuesday showing him reading a copy of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM 5.

"Currently doing research on a major exposé. This will completely shake the 2020 Presidential election," Giuliani posted. "Stay tuned."

Giuliani was quickly roasted for his Twitter post, here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/NYinLA2121/status/1295806287763001345

The first step is admitting you have a problem. Proud of you, Rudy.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Warnings of GOP attempt to ‘control the narrative’ as Senate Republicans set hearing with DeJoy just ahead of House testimony

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

According to a new analysis of FEC records, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy "has given tens of thousands of dollars to Republican senators up for re-election this November."

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson announced Tuesday that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy—a major donor to the GOP—will testify at a virtual Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Friday, just days ahead of DeJoy's scheduled appearance before the Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

A win for Democracy: Post Office changes postponed until after 2020 election

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

All changes being made to the U.S. Postal Service will now be postponed until after the November 3, 2020 election after 20 Democratic states announce plans to sue Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

According to CNN, at least two federal lawsuits are in the process of being filed with the first one being led by Washington state and joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote that DeJoy "acted outside of his authority to implement changes to the postal system, and did not follow the proper procedures under federal law."

Continue Reading
 
 