Actor Antonio Banderas ‘cured’ of coronavirus
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said Tuesday that he was “cured” of the coronavirus, which he contracted several weeks ago.
The actor known for his roles in films like “The Mask of Zorro” and “Philadelphia” said on Twitter he had kept to a “disciplined confinement” for 21 days since learning he was infected.
He publicly announced he had tested positive on his 60th birthday on August 10.
At the time, he said that he had been feeling “relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual”.
Banderas did not reveal where he had spent his three weeks in quarantine. He has previously suffered a heart attack at a home he owns in Britain.
Describing himself Tuesday as “cured”, he added that “my thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did.
“I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight,” Banderas said.
In January the actor received his first Oscar nomination for his role in Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” in which he plays a film director in decline who reflects on his life.
In the end the award for best actor in a leading role went to Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Fears of ‘spillover’ to vulnerable in Europe as Covid-19 surges among young
France recorded a new post-lockdown record of new Covid-19 cases on Sunday; the virus has also bounced back in Spain, Italy and Germany. Death rates remain low as the virus is mainly circulating among young people, but experts say social-distancing measures should be tightened to stop the pandemic severely affecting the more vulnerable elderly once more.
France reported 4,897 new coronavirus cases on August 23 – the third time in the past week that the daily figure has surpassed 4,000, and the highest tally since the country emerged in May from the two-month lockdown that held the virus back. The score was down to 1,955 on Monday, although the number tends to be artificially low at the start of the week as there is a lag in processing results over the weekend.
2020 Election
White House adviser Peter Navarro: ‘Melania Trump is the Jackie Kennedy of her time’
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday likened First Lady Melania Trump to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
Navarro made the remarks while speaking to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about a possible vaccine for COVID-19. His comments came prior to the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, when Melania Trump is scheduled to speak.
"You know, tonight, maybe [I will] touch a little bit on what's going to happen," Navarro said. "I think it might be useful. I think Melania Trump will be introducing the new Rose Garden."
"You know, I find her to be the Jackie Kennedy of her time," he continued, "the beauty, the elegance, the soft-spokenness. I think she'll deliver a powerful message to the American people."