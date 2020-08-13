Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dares Trump to compare grades — and says the ‘loser has to fund the Post Office’

During an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, President Donald Trump took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), saying that she was a “poor student” at “I won’t say where she went to school, it doesn’t matter.”

“This is not even a smart person,” Trump added.

Ocasio-Cortez graduated cum laude from Boston University with a degree in political science and economics.

The attack had parallels to when Trump claimed in 2011, baselessly, that he had heard President Barack Obama had been a “terrible student” — even though Obama had run the Harvard Law Review.

Trump on AOC: "AOC was a poor student … this is not even a smart person, other than she's got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps." pic.twitter.com/usijJRqlqK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Trump on Twitter, challenging him to release his own college transcripts so they could compare who had been a better student.

Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student. Loser has to fund the Post Office. https://t.co/OXnmJxufIw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020