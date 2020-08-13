All the President’s ‘nasty’ women
If I was a betting man, I could have bet a good amount on the probability that Trump’s first comments on Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate would include the misogynist epithet “nasty woman.”But my payout would have been very meager as the odds that Trump would do exactly that were extremely high.A year ago, the Huffington Post published a “non-exhaustive list of the women whom Trump has demeaned using the word ‘nasty.’”“Non-exhaustive” is correct because the list only included seven (prominent) women.Among those sev…
‘Words can’t explain how I feel.’ Florida felons vote for first time since rights restoration
MIAMI — Deshaun Jones couldn’t sleep Monday night.Anticipation gnawed at her insides as she went on the internet, researching and evaluating candidates. The very next day the 44-year-old social worker would do something that she hadn’t done in more than a decade: She voted.Jones was among several felons who joined the Circle of Brotherhood, a nonprofit that encourages Black men to be community leaders, in marching to the polls for early voting on Tuesday. The demonstration took place in Brownsville and encouraged everyone in earshot to not take voting for granted.“For all the women who are com... (more…)
Biden’s deep Israel ties could ease Obama-era tensions: experts
During Joe Biden's first trip to Israel in 1973, he met prime minister Golda Meir, who chain-smoked as she detailed regional security threats days before the Yom Kippur War.
Biden, a newly elected senator at the time, later described that meeting as "one of the most consequential" of his life. In the more than four decades since, his career has been punctuated by a staunch defence of Israel, especially in its handling of the Palestinian conflict.
Biden, set to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee next week, will face in Donald Trump a president that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as Israel's best friend to ever sit in the White House.