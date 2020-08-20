Quantcast
Connect with us

American Airlines to cut service to 15 smaller US markets

Published

37 mins ago

on

American Airlines plane (via Wikimedia Commons).

American Airlines announced Thursday it will eliminate service to 15 smaller US markets as cash-strapped carriers downsize their operations to cope with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The cuts, which will affect smaller airports in most regions of the United States, will take effect on October 7 — after the expiration of requirements under legislation that provided US airlines with billions of dollars of federal support.

ADVERTISEMENT

US carriers have already signaled potentially deep job cuts from October 1 once staffing requirements under the federal CARES Act expire.

American has said it could lay off as many as 25,000 workers.

The group of cities that will lose AA service includes New Haven, Connecticut; Springfield, Illinois; Florence, South Carolina; and Roswell, New Mexico.

Airports in Texas, Iowa, North Carolina, West Virginia, Missouri, Michigan, Louisiana, New York, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania are also affected by the move.

“The airline will continue to re-assess plans for these and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation,” the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unions representing airline workers are campaigning for Congress to extend federal support for industry jobs.

While those efforts have garnered significant support on Capitol Hill, the prospects for additional aid remain clouded by partisan debate over a broader relief package.

Air travel has been one of the most battered sectors since the coronavirus crisis erupted earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Americans seeking to travel abroad — or even within the US to certain states — face restrictions such as mandatory quarantines upon arrival.

Daily passenger visits to US airports are up from April lows of under 100,000 people nationwide, but remain exceptionally low.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday’s count of 773,319 voyagers was about 70 percent below the year-ago level.

Another large US carrier, Southwest Airlines, said this week it had experienced a “modest improvement in close-in leisure passenger demand” in August.

“However, year-over-year revenue declines remain significant, and passenger demand and booking trends remain inconsistent,” Southwest said in a securities filing.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Steve Bannon’s arrest shows ‘grifts’ of Trump’s inner circle are catching up to them: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Writing in The New Yorker this Thursday, Eric Lach says that while Steve Bannon's arrest for fraud connected to the "We Build the Wall" campaign caught a lot of people in the political sphere off guard, we should have seen it coming.

"It has been asked, repeatedly, whether the grifts of Donald Trump and the people around him would ever catch up with them. On Thursday, they caught up to Bannon," Lach writes.

Lach writes that indictments of Bannon and his cohorts raise questions about other members of President Trump's inner circle. "We Build the Wall’s board members included Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state; Erik Prince, the Blackwater founder and a brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; David A. Clarke, Jr., the former sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin; and Curt Schilling, the former major-league-baseball pitcher," he points out.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

USPS employees got an email today telling them not to talk to the press under any circumstances

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

While the U.S. Postal Service is under attack, everyone from letter carriers to union chairs and those working behind the doors in processing facilities has sounded the alarm about what they're seeing from the top as part of the intentional mail slow down.

VICE News reported Thursday that USPS staff were sent a letter telling them that they can't talk to the press under any circumstances.

The memo, dated Aug. 14, explains what staff should do if contacted, but it also says that if customers are asking questions, then employees should be "suspicious."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump doubles down on his outrageous claim about California fires: ‘You’ve gotta clean your forests’

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday once again doubled down on his demand that California clean their forest floors in an effort to prevent forest fires.

“We gotta take care of the floors, you know, the floors of the forest,” Trump claimed in 2018.

“You look at other countries where they do it differently and it’s a whole different story,” he argued. “I was with the president of Finland and he said: ‘We have a much different — we’re a forest nation.’ He called it a forest nation, and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don’t have any problem.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image