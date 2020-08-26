Quantcast
Americans agree the third night of the GOP convention was a snooze-fest filled with lies

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Mike Pence Republican convention (Photo: Screen capture)

If the first night of the Republican Convention was a “rage-fest,” then night three proved to be a snooze-fest, those online commented throughout the evening.

With short, unmemorable speeches that some didn’t even understand, the speech that seemed to anger the most people seemed to be Fox News host Tucker Carlson who didn’t even speak at the convention.

Instead, the night was filled with fact-checks and historical facts that the Republicans seemed not to know. Madison Cawthorn, in particular, had some trouble with the facts, incorrectly citing James Madison as having signed the Declaration of Independence, which he did not. There was also a fake Abraham Lincoln quote that Lara Trump used.

And even some light plagiarism:

Then there was the unfortunate moment when Pence said that he’s seen what President Donald Trump is like when the cameras are off. Unfortunately for Pence, and for Trump, the rest of America had seen Trump when he thought the cameras were off too. That’s how the “Access Hollywood” tape outed the president as a sexual predator.

Finally, Pence closed asking to “Make America Great Again,” something CNN’s Jim Acosta noted doesn’t exactly work when you’re already in the White House.

But the overwhelming trend was how bored people were throughout the evening and how old, white, and off-base the evening seemed:

close-image