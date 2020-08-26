Americans agree the third night of the GOP convention was a snooze-fest filled with lies

If the first night of the Republican Convention was a “rage-fest,” then night three proved to be a snooze-fest, those online commented throughout the evening.

With short, unmemorable speeches that some didn’t even understand, the speech that seemed to anger the most people seemed to be Fox News host Tucker Carlson who didn’t even speak at the convention.

Instead, the night was filled with fact-checks and historical facts that the Republicans seemed not to know. Madison Cawthorn, in particular, had some trouble with the facts, incorrectly citing James Madison as having signed the Declaration of Independence, which he did not. There was also a fake Abraham Lincoln quote that Lara Trump used.

Lara Trump said the 19th Amendment, 100 years ago, granted "the right to vote to every American woman." As colleague @jmhansler notes, worth noting that despite the text many Black women remained disenfranchised for decades longer. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 27, 2020

Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old Republican House candidate in North Carolina, declared “James Madison was just 25 years old when he signed the Declaration of Independence." Madison did not sign the Declaration of Independence. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 27, 2020

Lara Trump: Under President Trump's leadership, "4.3 million new jobs have been created for women." This used to be true. Isn't anymore. They're just pretending that the pandemic never happened. As of July 2020, women had lost more than 3 million jobs under Trump. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 27, 2020

Ernst's claim Biden would "essentially ban animal agriculture" is totally baseless. Biden is running on no ban; he's proposed increased use of "digesters" to turn animal poop into electricity, plus other "climate-friendly" farming. And there's no such ban in the Green New Deal. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 27, 2020

That nice Lincoln quote Lara Trump just said? Lincoln didn't say it. https://t.co/6BrYGvSypy #RNC2020 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 27, 2020

Mike Pence mentioned that a cop was killed during protests in Oakland. He didn't mention he was killed by a far-right militiaman who implored a Boogaloo Facebook group to undermine BLM protests and "Use their anger to fuel our fire."https://t.co/osiKodCAPE — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 27, 2020

Mike Pence: "Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for communist China." TRUMP 1/24/20: "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus." TRUMP 2/7/20: "President Xi of China. He is strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 27, 2020

And even some light plagiarism:

Then there was the unfortunate moment when Pence said that he’s seen what President Donald Trump is like when the cameras are off. Unfortunately for Pence, and for Trump, the rest of America had seen Trump when he thought the cameras were off too. That’s how the “Access Hollywood” tape outed the president as a sexual predator.

Finally, Pence closed asking to “Make America Great Again,” something CNN’s Jim Acosta noted doesn’t exactly work when you’re already in the White House.

Pence ends with "make America great again again…" which seems to suggest things are not great right now. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 27, 2020

But the overwhelming trend was how bored people were throughout the evening and how old, white, and off-base the evening seemed:

PENCE: We need a new slogan

TRUMP: How about Make America Great Again?

PENCE: Again?

TRUMP:…my God, you've done it — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 27, 2020

So America right now has: deadly pandemic, massive unemployment and recession, schools unable to open, protests over racial injustice, a killer hurricane bearing down on the South… And I am watching Mike Pence talk about how bad things would be in Joe Biden’s America. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 27, 2020

Pence claims he loves our troops, just not enough to call out Putin about reports of bounties. — VoteVets (@votevets) August 27, 2020

Even before Pence wraps up, tonight has been a swing and a miss for the Trump Campaign. Super boring. An emotional letdown from last night. Poorly produced. Exactly what you don’t want on the penultimate night. Dems delivered Obama and Kamala on their 2nd to last night. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 27, 2020

Aside from deliberately misleading statements (aka lies), the convention is not just a series of unrelated boring praise of the Donald — until Lara said the Trump family were warm and caring and hard working. Whoa. — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) August 27, 2020

Is it me or is tonight actually, like, boring? Not that I want it to get "exciting." Like @realDonaldTrump version of "excitement" is, like, publicly executing a bat that he thinks is responsible for coronavirus. But still. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 27, 2020

Pence

Dishonest

Boring

White

Mediocre — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 27, 2020

How can this be so terrifying AND so boring? — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) August 27, 2020

Mike Pence is the second worst. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 27, 2020

One thing America doesn't need is a lecture on public safety from the most lawless and dangerous presidential administration in our history Trump or Pence lecturing on law and order as they sit atop a mountain of indictments and findings of collusion and pandemic dead is obscene — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 27, 2020

Mike Pence answers the question, “How do you make a Donald Trump speech really boring?” — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 27, 2020

To be so awful, Mike Pence is really boring. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2020

Man

Women

Boring

Convention

Liars — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 27, 2020

For what it's worth he was known as dumb in the House, which is like being known as boring at the Rotary. https://t.co/FCweTRRkNG — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) August 27, 2020

Has there ever been a more boring VP? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 27, 2020

no social distancing, no masks. Pence is hoping for a miracle pic.twitter.com/w2StCtvh2y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020

Pence is fist-bumping random people while working a rope line during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/WBAV5diSm7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020

Mike Pence looks like a politician who just outlawed superheroes pic.twitter.com/6o7GtlQBIp — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 27, 2020

That was the most disgustingly disingenuous speech I’ve heard from Mike Pence since…the last time I heard him speak. pic.twitter.com/3ZQSJYqLDG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 27, 2020

Manafort picked Pence. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) August 27, 2020

I can’t wait to live in Joe Biden’s America. I’m tired of living in Mike Pence’s shithole. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 27, 2020