Amid Germany troop pullout, Pompeo seeks friendly faces to east
Washington (AFP) – As President Donald Trump orders US troops out of Germany and faces a tough re-election battle, his top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, is heading to friendly climes in Central and Eastern Europe.Pompeo on Tuesday opens a five-day trip that will terminate in close ally Poland, which is eager to welcome some of the US troops leaving Germany to guard against historic adversary Russia.He will also travel to the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Austria where he is expected to press his campaign for nations to shun Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant considered a threat by Washington as it take…
Trump adviser Navarro hammered on NBC for president fleeing to his country club as COVID relief talks stalled
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro was put on the spot on Sunday morning when "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked him why the president headed to one of his country clubs for a three-day weekend while the Congress is still fighting over a much-needed COVID-19 stimulus package.
With Navarro complaining about the D.C. "swamp" and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying: "It doesn’t help when Speaker Pelosi goes out after every day, with her scarves flying and just beats the heck out of us for being cruel people,” host Todd immediately pushed back
“Where is the president?" the NBC shot back. " Why was he at his golf club all weekend? Why isn’t he negotiating? Look, I understand you guys don’t like each other, that Nancy Pelosi and the president [but] where is he? Why isn’t he involved?”
CBS host rips Trump adviser after his COVID recovery: ‘Not all Americans receive that kind of elite care’
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien called COVID-19 testing in the United States a "miracle" even though the Trump administration has not been able to deliver the 5 million tests per day that it has promised.
After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, O'Brien told CBS host Margaret O'Brien that he feels lucky to be alive.
"I was blessed and had a light case," O'Brien explained. "I want to thank the White House medical team for their great care while I suffered through this virus."
"It's a nasty virus and it's done great damage to our country," he continued. "And my heart goes out to the folks who didn't make it. I was fortunate. But there are a lot of people who didn't make it and there are a lot of people who are suffering greatly."
America hits five million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
The United States has registered over five million cases in the coronavirus pandemic, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tally showed Sunday, as well as over 162,000 deaths as the country struggles to control the disease.
The US tally reached 5,000,603 cases on Sunday morning and 162,441 deaths -- both totals by far the highest of any country in the world.
Polls have showed a large majority of voters unhappy with President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis, ahead of the November election that could see him ousted from office.
"The United States just passed 5 million reported infections of COVID-19," his Democrat opponent Joe Biden tweeted Sunday.