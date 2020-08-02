Pandemic an ‘apocalypse’ for restaurants in US
Los Angeles (AFP) – For Gabriel Gordon and his wife Lena, the small restaurant they opened 14 years ago in the coastal California town of Seal Beach was a dream project and the cornerstone of their future success.But this weekend, Beachwood BBQ, which had become a staple in the community, permanently shut down — yet another casualty of the carnage the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on restaurants across the United States.”This restaurant launched everything for us and allowed us to have a nice life,” said Gordon, 43, who is now concentrating his efforts on another restaurant and three bre…
REVEALED: Trump wasted half a billion on 10,000 ventilators that won’t arrive until September 2022
A new report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform found that the Trump Administration repeatedly delayed an Obama-era order from the health-technology company Philips for 10,000 ventilators, wasting half-a-billion dollars for machines that won't even arrive until September 2022.
According to the report, in 2014, the Obama Administration signed a contract with Philips to add 10,000 ventilators to the nation’s stockpile by June 2019. Though Philips delayed the fulfillment until November 2019, had they been held to that deadline, the nation would have had plenty of ventilators for when the coronavirus epidemic started in March 2020.
2020 Election
In a rare move, Republicans tell President Trump ‘no’
In a rare moment in the Trump era, several Texas Republicans pushed back against President Donald Trump on Thursday when he floated in a tweet the idea of delaying the presidential election in November. The president does not have the legal authority to move Election Day; that power resides with Congress.
Trump's tweet came just 16 minutes after the U.S. Commerce Department released data showing the nation's gross domestic product had fallen 33% in the second quarter of 2020. In it, he said, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???!"
2020 Election
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will skip Republican National Convention to deal with coronavirus
Gov. Greg Abbott will skip the Republican National Convention later this month in North Carolina as he continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in Texas, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will instead chair the state's delegation to the scaled-down gathering.
Abbott announced the plan in a letter dated Friday to the national GOP chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.