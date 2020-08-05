Andrea Mitchell knocks Biden for virtual convention speech: ‘How much does that damage the campaign?’

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell suggested to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden could “damage” his campaign by holding a virtual convention speech.

Mitchell made the remark after President Donald Trump said that he was considering holding his convention speech at the White House.

“Joe Biden is not going to Milwaukee,” Mitchell told Pelosi. “How much does this damage the campaign?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi disagreed by insisting that Democrats will hold a “great convention.”

Mitchell then asked about Trump’s plan to hold his convention speech at the White House.

“It’s very wrong,” Pelosi explained. “For the president of the United States to degrade, once again, the White House as he has done over and over again by saying he’s going to completely politicize it is something that should be rejected right out of hand.”

“It’s not serious thinking. It won’t happen,” she added.

But the MSNBC host pointed out that Pelosi may not have the power to prevent Trump from using the White House as a backdrop for his nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he’s exempt from the Hatch Act, which is why some of his aides have been cited for unethical activity, you don’t think he can get away with it?” Mitchell asked.

“Andrea, my friend,” Pelosi responded, “once again, he is diverting attention from the fact that people are dying in our country, children are hungry, families are fearing eviction, workers are concerned about getting money into their pockets, the state and local governments are suffering from the virus and the rest. And we’re talking about whether he can have a political event at the White House. He can’t.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.