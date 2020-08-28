Quantcast
‘Another super-spreader event’: Trump blasted for ‘endangering’ supporters at New Hampshire rally

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump supporters at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on August 28, 2020 (screengrab)

President Donald Trump on Friday held a re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the start of the rally, the crowd reportedly booed when told they would be required to wear masks at the rally.

Trump complained about officials not letting more people into the rally despite COVID-19.

The president was blasted for holding a large rally despite the pandemic, with images showing many of his supporters not wearing masks.

