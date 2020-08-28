‘Another super-spreader event’: Trump blasted for ‘endangering’ supporters at New Hampshire rally
President Donald Trump on Friday held a re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the start of the rally, the crowd reportedly booed when told they would be required to wear masks at the rally.
An announcement was just made: “Per Executive Order 63 please wear your masks”
…the crowd booed. https://t.co/8NySJJ8G3j
— Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) August 28, 2020
Trump complained about officials not letting more people into the rally despite COVID-19.
Trump begins his rally in New Hampshire by boasting that officials let in an above capacity crowd for his speech during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/8u3aPlwg9X
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020
The president was blasted for holding a large rally despite the pandemic, with images showing many of his supporters not wearing masks.
Trump is endangering these people pic.twitter.com/EBbOZYNFyB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020
Neither Pres Trump nor Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were wearing a mask stepping off Air Force One in NH. Guess they didn't hear the announcement made to the rally citing NH ordinance requiring masks. pic.twitter.com/LCnQixzUgO
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 28, 2020
2020 Election
Team Trump whines about ‘cancel culture’ — but hates real free speech
If there was one major takeaway from this week's Republican National Convention, it's that conservatives live in mortal terror of "cancel culture," their shiny new term for what they used to call "political correctness." Even though Donald Trump controls the White House, conservatives control the courts and Republicans control the Senate, speaker after speaker insisted that the real power in this country belongs to a shadowy liberal elite with all-encompassing powers of censorship.
2020 Election
Trump greeted with ‘one-fingered salutes’ on his way to New Hampshire: ‘Too many middle fingers to count’
President Donald Trump is traveling to New Hampshire Friday evening where he will hold a short rally then head back home to the White House.
As the presidential motorcade made its way to Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One the White House press pool released some very descriptive details.
Most press poolers try to capture the scene wherever they go, delivering descriptions including information about the weather, sometimes what the president is wearing, if there are supporters or protestors and what they're doing.
This particular scene apparently offered a large number of details.
2020 Election
How Trump inoculates his supporters against reality
Donald Trump has failed at almost every venture he has undertaken. That started long before his presidency, with a string of business failures. Nevertheless, he has excelled as a con artist. That is demonstrated by the question that has haunted so many of us over the last four years: why are his supporters so loyal, no matter what he says or does?
A lot of ink has been spilled over that question. Much of it has focused on what makes his supporters so vulnerable to a con job. But in an expansion of his term “epistemic closure,” the writer Julian Sanchez has provided us with insight into how Trump inoculates his followers from reality, truth, and facts.