‘Another super-spreader event’: Trump blasted for ‘endangering’ supporters at New Hampshire rally

President Donald Trump on Friday held a re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the start of the rally, the crowd reportedly booed when told they would be required to wear masks at the rally.

An announcement was just made: “Per Executive Order 63 please wear your masks” …the crowd booed. https://t.co/8NySJJ8G3j — Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) August 28, 2020

Trump complained about officials not letting more people into the rally despite COVID-19.

Trump begins his rally in New Hampshire by boasting that officials let in an above capacity crowd for his speech during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/8u3aPlwg9X — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

The president was blasted for holding a large rally despite the pandemic, with images showing many of his supporters not wearing masks.

Trump is endangering these people pic.twitter.com/EBbOZYNFyB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

Neither Pres Trump nor Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were wearing a mask stepping off Air Force One in NH. Guess they didn't hear the announcement made to the rally citing NH ordinance requiring masks. pic.twitter.com/LCnQixzUgO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 28, 2020