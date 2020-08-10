Antonio Banderas announces he has COVID-19 — on his 60th birthday

On Monday, actor Antonio Banderas revealed that he is infected with COVID-19.

“I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications, which I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that is affecting people around the planet,” said Banderas’ tweet, translated from Spanish. “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years, to which I arrive loaded with desire and illusion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement coincided with his 60th birthday.