Quantcast
Connect with us

Antonio Banderas announces he has COVID-19 — on his 60th birthday

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, actor Antonio Banderas revealed that he is infected with COVID-19.

“I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications, which I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that is affecting people around the planet,” said Banderas’ tweet, translated from Spanish. “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years, to which I arrive loaded with desire and illusion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement coincided with his 60th birthday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s attempt to ensnare Biden in a tax trap appears to have already flopped: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Although the Republican-sponsored Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 did precious little for the middle class, President Donald Trump has been claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden — the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — is pushing for a middle class tax hike. This claim, journalist Hans Nichols stresses in an August 10 article for Axios, is right out of President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 playbook. But so far, according to Nichols, Biden is not taking Trump’s bait.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox host ignores literal death of 165,000 Americans as he fumes ‘gym owners are dying’ because of lockdowns

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed anger Monday morning over gyms that are not allowed to re-open, or have to restrict the number of people allowed inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has doubled in just a few weeks to over 5 million.

“They’re dying. These gym owners are dying,” Kilmeade told his Fox News viewers, with not even a shred of understanding that in reality, 165,000 Americans have literally died from the virus.

“They have small margins anyway and they can’t do anything because these politicians won’t let ’em,” Kilmeade, clearly angry, snarled.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Mad King Trump’ is being propped up by his sycophants during his waning days in office: conservative

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, author Richard North Patterson claims we are watching the waning days of "Mad King Trump" as he blunders from interview to interview spewing nonsense as his advisers try to prop up an administration in a death spiral.

Getting right to the point, Patterson said Trump evokes the image of a "mad king of some Ruritanian backwater, spewing splenetic ravings while his shrinking cadre of sycophants struggles to steer their foundering ship of state."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image