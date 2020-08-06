Arrest warrant issued for Alabama Republican who celebrated KKK founder’s birthday
Alabama GOP Rep. Will Dismukes, who recently made headlines when he appeared at a celebration for Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest, now has a warrant out for his arrest for felony theft from a business where he once worked, according to a report from the Alabama Political Reporter.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Thursday that the charge is a Class B felony and applies when a person steals more than $2,500.
“I will tell you that the alleged amount is a lot more than that,” Bailey said.
Dismukes has until Thursday afternoon to turn himself in.
WSFA reports Thursday that the theft occurred at Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. in East Montgomery.
