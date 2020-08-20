As Dems go virtual, Republicans shun Covid fears on Wisconsin campaign trail
Wisconsin is seen as a key battleground state in the upcoming presidential election with Trump winning there by just 1% of the vote in 2016. Both Democrats and Republicans have made the state a top campaign target but the Covid-19 crisis has prompted the parties to take radically different approaches.
At the Republican field office in Sauk County, Wisconsin, Donald Trump supporters gather for a campaign training session. While many of the volunteers wear masks inside the small room, others do not, despite rising coronavirus cases in the state and an order by the governor to wear face masks when indoors.
“I think a lot of us believe this coronavirus is overblown a bit,” volunteer Scott Olson told Reuters.
While the Democrats have shuttered field offices and scrapped in-person campaigning to limit virus transmission, local Republican leaders are sticking to traditional campaign methods.
“We’re still doing door to door, we’re still doing telephone, we’re still putting up signs. We’re not doing anything really differently than we did four years ago. We’re very aware of the fact that that’s out there (coronavirus), but we – each of us take our own precautions,” said Al Exner, vice chair of the Republican Party of Sauk County.
With recent polls putting presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden ahead in Wisconsin, Republicans say they need to do everything they can to reach voters despite the risks.
In contrast, Democrats are holding their meetings virtually and contacting voters almost entirely by phone.
“If you knock on someone’s door, they might get mad at you for exposing them to Covid. And if you’re trying to recruit volunteers, good luck in the middle of a pandemic,” explained Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
“So, we switched gears to a totally virtual organizing model where our organizers work virtually, the volunteer team leaders work virtually, and they recruit virtual volunteers through virtual organizing.”
The different approaches to campaigning during a pandemic have also been seen in the actions of the candidates.
Biden has yet to visit the state in person and cancelled his appearance at the Democratic convention in Milwaukee, which is being held almost entirely virtually.
Trump, however, visited Wisconsin in June and again earlier this week.
WATCH:
2020 Election
Joe Biden pledges ‘a new path’ as he prepares to accept White House nom
Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden is poised to make the most important speech of his long political career on Thursday as he accepts the party's nomination to take on Republican Donald Trump in a November election taking place under the grim shadow of an unprecedented health and economic crisis.
"We can't go back to the way things were before these crises, because things weren't working for far too many Americans," Biden said in a tweet ahead of his primetime television speech wrapping up the Democratic convention.
"Tonight, we'll discuss our plans to build back better and set this nation on a new path," the 77-year-old former vice president and long-time senator from Delaware said.
2020 Election
‘Good hardworking people’: Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump’s praise of QAnon as she’s grilled on Fox News
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany faced a grilling from Fox News on Thursday about President Donald Trump's praise of a group of potentially violent conspiracy theorists.
Fox News host Sandra Smith asked McEnany about Trump's claim that QAnon are "people who love our country" that "like me very much."
Smith explained that a recent Wall Street Journal investigation found QAnon to be "a right-wing group that thinks President Trump is under assault by Satan worshipers."
2020 Election
Republicans fear rise of far-right lawmakers after a Trump loss will doom the party for years: report
According to a report from Politico's Melanie Zanona, GOP activists and consultants are growing worried that the emerging leaders of the Republican Party, should Donald Trump be defeated in November, will be hardcore Trumpists who will turn off voters even more and keep the party in the minority for the foreseeable future.
With polling showing Donald Trump's chances of remaining in the Oval Office diminishing, conservatives are looking at the what appears to be another "blue wave" election like 2018, that could see the Senate change hands along with the White House.