Attorney: Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend was offered a plea deal where he had to implicate her as part of his drug ring

New documents posted by the attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family allegedly show that prosecutors offered her ex-boyfriend a plea deal in which he would have to implicate her as part of his drug-dealing operation.

Louisville-based attorney Sam Aguiar, who is representing Taylor’s family in a civil lawsuit against the three police officers who fatally shot her earlier this year during a no-knock raid, posted photos of the documents on Facebook that show ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was offered a deal in which he would have to implicate Taylor in his crimes.

“Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine tried to give the Elliott Ave. defendants a plea deal on July 13 which would have identified Breonna Taylor as a ‘co-defendant’ for actions related to the arrests on April 22, 2020,” Aguiar writes.

Police originally justified the no-knock raid on the apartment where Taylor lived because Glover had purportedly used it as a place to store drugs. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment, however, and Glover has insisted that she was not part of his operation.

“When was Breonna Taylor ever a co-defendant?” Aguiar asks. “And oh by the way, the cops killed her a month and a half before April 22 and four months to the day before the date of this effort to get a plea deal (which was rejected).”

