Attorney: Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend was offered a plea deal where he had to implicate her as part of his drug ring
New documents posted by the attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family allegedly show that prosecutors offered her ex-boyfriend a plea deal in which he would have to implicate her as part of his drug-dealing operation.
Louisville-based attorney Sam Aguiar, who is representing Taylor’s family in a civil lawsuit against the three police officers who fatally shot her earlier this year during a no-knock raid, posted photos of the documents on Facebook that show ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was offered a deal in which he would have to implicate Taylor in his crimes.
“Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine tried to give the Elliott Ave. defendants a plea deal on July 13 which would have identified Breonna Taylor as a ‘co-defendant’ for actions related to the arrests on April 22, 2020,” Aguiar writes.
Police originally justified the no-knock raid on the apartment where Taylor lived because Glover had purportedly used it as a place to store drugs. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment, however, and Glover has insisted that she was not part of his operation.
“When was Breonna Taylor ever a co-defendant?” Aguiar asks. “And oh by the way, the cops killed her a month and a half before April 22 and four months to the day before the date of this effort to get a plea deal (which was rejected).”
Read the whole post below.
Breaking Banner
White House: Trump ‘didn’t see the video’ of his supporters shooting paintballs at BLM protesters — despite retweeting it
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany may have lied to the press again during a Monday briefing when she was asked about President Donald Trump's supporters firing paintballs at Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon over the weekend.
https://twitter.com/peterbakernyt/status/1300482619692519425
https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1300481965204832256
Trump's supporters descended on Portland after weeks of protest. A video circulating on social media shows that at least one Trump supporters had fired a paintball gun, which can appear similar to a typical firearm to an untrained eye.
COVID-19
Betsy DeVos slammed for arguing pandemic ultimately a ‘good thing’ for US public education
On the heels of two federal judges halting a controversial rule that allows private schools to get more Covid-19 relief funding than Congress intended, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said Friday that she believes the viral pandemic has been a "good thing" for the nation's education system, a comment that quickly drew criticism from Democrats and public education advocates.
COVID-19
Health experts horrified as new Trump COVID-19 adviser pushes ‘herd immunity’ strategy that could kill 2 million Americans
"It's not edgy, contrarian," one public health expert said of the "herd immunity" approach. "It's dangerous and terrifying."
A top White House coronavirus adviser brought on earlier this month despite his lack of expertise in infectious diseases or epidemiology is reportedly pushing the Trump administration to adopt a so-called "herd immunity" strategy to the pandemic that public health experts warn could kill millions of Americans and infect hundreds of millions more.
"Something so jarring about reading the cadences of normal newspaper copy about a WH adviser who has a plan to kill 2 million Americans."—journalist Chris Hayes