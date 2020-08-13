Australia records significant fall in new virus cases
Melbourne (AFP) – Australia’s virus-hit Victoria state reported a major drop in new coronavirus cases Thursday, but officials warned against complacency amid a “worrying” spread of the disease in regional areas outside Melbourne.Just 278 new cases and eight deaths were detected in Victoria Thursday — a low not seen in weeks — while a smaller outbreak in neighbouring New South Wales produced 12 additional cases and one death.The surge in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria and Australia’s second-biggest city, had pushed daily infection rates over 700 in recent weeks.Dozens have died during a s…
New Zealand races to track outbreak’s origin as cases jump
New Zealand rushed to track the source of a sudden return of the coronavirus Thursday as the number of new cases in its biggest city rose to 17 and officials warned more infections were inevitable.
National health chief Ashley Bloomfield said there were 13 new confirmed infections in Auckland, all linked to four family members found on Tuesday, ending the country's record of 102 days without community transmission.
The surge in new cases raised the prospect that a three-day lockdown imposed in Auckland since midday Wednesday would be extended as teams of health workers hunted for the cluster's origin and ramped up testing in the city.
Breaking Banner
US says Iran forces boarded ship in international waters
Iranian forces boarded a tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, using a helicopter and two ships to take over the vessel for several hours, US officials said.
They also posted grainy black-and-white footage of the helicopter hovering low over the vessel and special forces personnel fast-roping onto the deck.
"Today in international waters, Iranian forces, including two ships and an Iranian "Sea King" helicopter, overtook and boarded a ship called the 'Wila'," the US Central Command said in a tweet on Wednesday.
A US defence official said the Iranians released the vessel, a Liberian-flagged oil and chemicals tanker, after holding it for four to five hours.
Breaking Banner
‘We fell in love’: Woodward’s new Trump book reveals his ‘beautiful’ letters with Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un said his relationship with Donald Trump was like a "fantasy film", according to the publishers of a new book on the US president set to unveil 25 private letters exchanged between the two leaders.
The relationship between the pair has been a key driver of recent diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang, veering from mutual insults and threats of war to a declaration of love from Trump.
Investigative journalist Bob Woodward obtained messages between the two leaders "that have not been public before" for his upcoming book, according to Simon & Schuster.
In the letters, "Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a 'fantasy film', as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet", the publisher revealed on the book's Amazon page.