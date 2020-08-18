Quantcast
Back the Blue rallygoers scream the N-word at Black veteran who was trying to show her support for police

2 hours ago

A Black Army veteran wanted to show her support for her local police department by attending a “Back the Blue” rally — but she says she wound up getting “greeted with backlash and racism.”

Local news station WHAM 13 reports that three-year U.S. Army veteran Tatyana Conner attended a “Back the Blue” rally in Sodus, New York, where she was repeatedly called the N-word by rally attendees.

“As I’m on the corner, I just hear the N-word being called out,” she said. “Someone told me to take a knee, and that’s the part where I was like, ‘Okay, these people really don’t care that I am out here to literally support what they are doing’. Instead, they just saw me for the color of my skin.”

After seeing a video of how Conner was treated, the organizers of the rally have apologized to Conner and said that racism has no place within their movement.

“It was not the intention of the rally organizers and the vast majority of people showing support to and for accountable law enforcement to cause anyone harm or alarm,” said Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts. “It is disgusting that anyone would use hateful language at a rally, in public or in private conversation. Racist and hateful speech is never acceptable.”


WATCH: Trump supporters attack documentarian – and then cops drag him away instead of his assailants

13 mins ago

August 18, 2020

By

Documentarian and political provocateur Rod Webber showed up to a pro-Trump rally in Wilmington, Massachusetts, this Sunday, holding an anti-Trump placard while walking amongst the crowd. As footage he took from his camera shows, he was immediately met with shouts of anger and aggression from Trump supporters who were in attendance.

At one point, Webber was knocked to the ground by a rally attendee, but police led him away from the area without questioning or detaining the person who assaulted him.

‘Damage has already been done’: Top postal union official says she’s never seen anything like DeJoy’s mail slowdown

16 mins ago

August 18, 2020

By

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he will suspend changes he was implementing at the U.S. Postal Service after a flood of anger from the public and elected officials on both sides of the political aisle.

With approximately 4 million prescriptions sent through the mail daily, slowing down the mail appeared to damage not only confidence in voting by mail but it put lives at risk for seniors and veterans seeking medications or the Social Security and pension checks they live on.

While DeJoy backed down from his mail slowdown and agreed to put the mail sorters back in place that he took away, the Michigan Postal Service Union president said that the damage has already been done.

2020 Election

Arizona GOP mocked for urging state Republicans to vote by mail as Trump rages against mail-in ballots

32 mins ago

August 18, 2020

By

For months, President Donald Trump has railed against mail-in voting and made the baseless claim that it encourages voter fraud. But the Arizona Republican Party, according to Arizona Republic opinion columnist E.J. Montini, has been “sending out mailers asking Republicans here to vote by mail.”

“Trump has proclaimed that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud, and he is attempting to dismantle the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to handle ballots in November,” Montini explains in his column. “On the other hand, he has requested a mail-in ballot for himself and his wife…. (And) he — by way of the state GOP — is urging Arizona Republicans to vote by mail. What’s a GOP voter to do?”

