Bannon’s fundraising scam is the sort of grift right-wingers have been running on their own voters for decades: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Paul Waldman takes a look at the fall of Steve Bannon, the former Trump campaign operative and political operative, who was just arrested by the feds for the misappropriation of funds from a border wall fundraising campaign that he was a part of.

“But it turns out that the scheme that Bannon has just been criminally charged with is indeed a species of penny-ante grift,” Waldman writes. “Yet it’s the sort of grift the American right has been running on its own voters for decades, which makes this absolutely fitting.”

Waldman points out that Bannon’s arrest is the latest in a string of arrests involving former members of Trump’s inner circle. “Why in the world would all these people find their way into Trump’s inner circle? It’s a mystery,” he writes.