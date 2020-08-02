Baseball is in crisis mode as more MLB players and staff test positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — Seems like just yesterday Anthony Rizzo was providing hand sanitizer at first base for Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia.It was a Rockwellian moment for the restart of the 2020 baseball season, giving viewers reason to smile and briefly put the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic on hold.“We’re playing in unusual circumstances,” Rizzo said afterward, admitting he was just trying to bring some fun back after the lengthy shutdown.But only eight days later, baseball already was in crisis mode.The latest news out of Milwaukee — four more positive coronavirus tests in the Cardinals organizat…
Several COVID-19 vaccines limit viral growth in monkeys: reports
There’s been a lot of monkey business in the world of COVID-19 vaccine research this week — literally.Scientists from San Diego to Boston to Oxford, England, have released results from studies in which monkeys given experimental COVID-19 vaccines were then deliberately infected with the novel coronavirus. And while the specific vaccine formulations differed, all induced immune responses that stalled the growth of the virus.The recent results encompass vaccines in development by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and local biotech Inovio Pharmaceuticals.The findings are no guarantee that a... (more…)
Political ideology predicts susceptibility to believing fake news about the novel coronavirus pandemic
Political conservatism was associated with heightened susceptibility to believing fake news about COVID-19 in the early stages of the outbreak in the United States, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The study provides preliminary evidence that support for President Donald Trump plays a role in viewing COVID-19 as less of a personal threat and less severe in general.“When we launched the project in early March, Dustin Calvillo (the first author) and I were talking about the discrepancy with which the threat was being viewed by different people,... (more…)
Georgia camp outbreak shows rapid virus spread among children
ATLANTA — COVID-19 spread quickly among unmasked youth at YMCA camp, CDC finds.Some 260 cases of the coronavirus have been tied to attendees and staff at a North Georgia YMCA children’s camp in June, according to a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the largest known superspreading events in the state.The report details how COVID-19 spread rapidly among children and teens within the camp and raises questions about the effectiveness of safety protocols as school districts and colleges contemplate reopening for in-person instruction this fall.YMCA Ca... (more…)