Becki Falwell was the ‘aggressor’ in sex incident with Liberty student after band practice: report

On Thursday, Politico reported that a former student at Liberty University is alleging that Jerry Falwell, Jr.’s wife jumped into bed with him and performed oral sex while he was staying at the Falwells’ residence after band practice with her son in 2008 — and that the student claims “she was the aggressor.”

“The student was 22 at the time of the encounter, near the start of Liberty’s fall semester. He said she initiated the act, and he went along with it. But despite his rejection of further advances, he said, Falwell continued pursuing him, offering him gifts and engaging in banter through Facebook messages,” reported Brandon Ambrosino.

“The messages, screenshots of which were provided by the former student to POLITICO, suggest a flirtatious relationship that went beyond what might be expected of a mother communicating with her son’s bandmate,” continued the report. “One referenced a mutual friend who ‘said that she wants you to cut [your] bangs when you get your hair cut. I think that you are beautiful just like you are,’ Becki Falwell wrote in a message sent in September 2008. ‘You don’t want to cover up those killer eyes of yours and you know the bandana drives me wild … 🙂'”

Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University this week following an allegation that his wife was sexually involved with their pool boy, and that he would watch them.