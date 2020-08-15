Berlin brothels reopen after lockdown, but no sex allowed
Berlin’s brothels were allowed to reopen last week after months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions — but full-on sex is still off-limits.
Instead, clients looking for sexual healing in the German capital will have to make do with erotic massages until regulations are further relaxed in September.
And it’s not just the clients who have been left frustrated by the partial easing of regulations.
At the brothel where longtime sex worker Jana plies her trade, beds have been made, animal-print pillows fluffed and fresh flowers placed in vases.
But Jana, 49, is looking forward to next month when she can offer the full service again.
“I prefer the sexual service, my clients do too,” she said.
Sex work had been banned in Berlin since mid-March as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.
In July, several dozen prostitutes armed with inflatable sex dolls staged a protest outside the Bundesrat upper house of parliament in Berlin, complaining that continued restrictions were preventing them from making a living and pushing their trade underground.
Prostitution is legal and regulated in Germany, with the country’s 40,000 registered sex workers entitled to employment contracts and social security benefits.
– Six-figure losses –
Brothel operator Aurel Johannes Marx has seen six-figure losses due to the months of closure, and now he’s having to invest more to make sure the establishment meets coronavirus requirements.
Signs explaining the rules have been pinned in the reception area, which looks like an upmarket hotel entrance with its leather seats and marble flooring.
Everyone who visits the brothel must fill out a form with their contact details, which are kept in a sealed envelope.
They are also required to wear masks — “just like in the supermarket, in a gas station and in the subway” — and most are happy to do so.
“What doesn’t work so well, however, is that many guests come to a brothel with the expectation that they will get sex here,” Marx said.
Strict hygiene regulations will remain in place once full sex is on offer again from September 1 in Berlin and other parts of Germany.
But Jana isn’t worried about catching the coronavirus.
“When you’ve been doing the job for 20 years and you have your regulars… You can choose who you take,” she said.
“If you don’t like him, you send him back through the door. I’m not afraid at all — I’m just happy. Finally!”
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
New York museums, galleries to reopen from August 24
New York's museums, art galleries and other cultural institutions will be allowed to reopen starting August 24, state governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday after a five-month shutdown due to the coronavirus.
However, there will be mandatory face masks, timed ticketing with staggered entry and just 25 percent occupancy, he tweeted.
The reopening does not include performing arts venues, which will remain shut until the end of the year.
New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art, which normally welcomes seven million visitors a year, said it would reopen on August 29.
"After nearly six months, The Met's reopening will be a historic moment for the Museum and the City," Met president Daniel Weiss said in a statement.
2020 Election
Trump officials could face criminal charges for USPS sabotage — and the president may not be able to pardon them
Members of the Trump administration could face legal jeopardy over efforts to sabotage U.S. Postal Service operations to interfere with the 2020 presidential elections.
"Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) made a criminal referral to the New Jersey Attorney General on Friday night, asking him to impanel a grand jury to look at possible breach of state election laws by President Trump, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and others for 'their accelerating arson of the post office,' he said. Alarming headlines have emerged in recent days as many states prepare to facilitate widespread mail balloting due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump openly admitted he was withholding federal aid from the postal service to prevent mail-in voting, and USPS has notified 46 states and D.C. that it will struggle to deliver some mail ballots on time," The Daily Beast reported Friday.
Lots of red hats — but not many COVID masks — at Bedminster ‘Cops for Trump’ event with the president
Enhanced unemployment benefits have expired and there is still no deal on the next COVID-19 stimulus package, but the president of the United States left Washington, DC on Friday for yet another weekend at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
"This weekend’s trip to Trump National Bedminster is the president’s 23rd since taking office, and will increase his golf-related taxpayer tab to $142 million in travel and security expenses," HuffPost White House corresponded S.V. Dáte reported Friday. "Trump has already spent 268 days on golf courses that he owns in his 1,303 days in office, of which 85 have been at Bedminster."