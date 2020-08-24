Berlin hospital says Kremlin critic Navalny’s test results ‘indicate poisoning’
The Berlin hospital treating leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny after his transfer from Siberia says his test results “indicate poisoning”. The Charité hospital added that long-term effects ‘cannot be ruled out’.
Cholinesterase inhibitors are a broad range of substances that are found in several drugs, but also in pesticides and nerve agents. Doctors at Charité say that at the moment the specific substance that Navalny was exposed to is not yet known.
According to the hospital: “The patient is in an intensive care unit and is still in an induced coma. His health is serious but there is currently no acute danger to his life.”
Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, arrived in Berlin on a special flight for treatment by specialists at the German capital’s main hospital.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)
Trump’s FDA chief falsely cited available data on plasma effectiveness in curing COVID-19: report
Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump joined Food and Drug Administration chief, Dr. Stephen Hahn, to firmly endorse the use of convalescent plasma as a miracle treatment for COVID-19. In the press conference, Hahn gave a statistic that has now been proven to be false to justify the rush to approve the drug.
The use of plasma was put "on hold" last week after researchers and doctors at the FDA found that there wasn't enough data to confirm the effectiveness. The Washington Post reported Monday that when Hahn cited 35 percent cure-rate of COVID-19 with plasma, the data wasn't exactly accurate.
RNC delegate goes on bizarre rant about Biden ‘hiding in the dark’ waiting to kill babies
A Louisiana delegate at the Republican National Convention on Monday uncorked an unhinged rant against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the 2020 RNC roll call.
After being recognized, delegate Ross Little Jr. immediately went into an angry rant about Biden, whom he accused of trying to put his state's oil and gas industry "under the yoke of bondage."
And Little Jr.'s rhetoric only got more heated from there, as he accused Joe Biden of "threatening" the lives of residents in his state by "taking away guns and ammo."
He then turned the heat up a notch further when he attacked Biden's stance on reproductive rights.
‘What the heck are you doing?’ DeJoy hearing erupts as Dem lawmaker slams the postmaster for ‘screwing up’ mail delivery
Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) excoriated President Donald Trump's postmaster general for interfering with the centuries-old postal service's constitutional function.
Postmaster general Louis DeJoy appeared before the House Oversight Committee to answer for changes he recently implemented that have led to delays and concerns about the ability for Americans to confidently vote by mail.
"As a member of this House committee I'm supposed to ask you a question," Lynch said. "In my heart I'm tempted to ask, after 240 years of patriotic service, how can one person screw this up just a few weeks? I understand you bring private sector expertise, I guess we couldn't find a government worker who could screw it up this fast. It would take them a while."