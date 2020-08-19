Beyond batteries: Scientists build methanol-powered beetle bot
Scientists have long envisioned building tiny robots capable of navigating environments that are inaccessible or too dangerous for humans — but finding ways to keep them powered and moving has been impossible to achieve.
A team at the University of Southern California has now made a breakthrough, building an 88-milligram (one three hundredth of an ounce) “RoBeetle” that runs on methanol and uses an artificial muscle system to crawl, climb and carry loads on its back for up to two hours.
It is just 15 millimeters (.6 inches) in length, making it “one of the lightest and smallest autonomous robots ever created,” its inventor Xiufeng Yang told AFP.
“We wanted to create a robot that has a weight and size comparable to real insects,” added Yang, who was lead author of a paper describing the work in Science Robotics on Wednesday.
The problem is that most robots need motors that are themselves bulky and require electricity, which in turn makes batteries necessary.
The smallest batteries available weigh 10-20 times more than a tiger beetle, a 50 milligram insect the team used as their reference point.
To overcome this, Yang and his colleagues engineered an artificial muscle system based on liquid fuel — in this case methanol, which stores about 10 times more energy than a battery of the same mass.
The “muscles” are made from nickel-titanium alloy wires — also known as Nitinol — which contracts in length when heated, unlike most metals that expand.
The wire was coated in a platinum powder that acts as a catalyst for the combustion of methanol vapor.
As the vapor from RoBeetle’s fuel tank burns on the platinum powder, the wire contracts, and an array of microvalves shut to stop more combustion.
The wire then cools and expands, which once more opens the valves, and the process repeats itself until all the fuel is spent.
The expanding and contracting artificial muscles are connected to the RoBeetles’ front legs through a transmission mechanism, which allows it to crawl.
The team tested their robot on a variety of flat and inclined surfaces made from materials that were both smooth, like glass, and rough, like mattress pads.
RoBeetle could carry a load of up to 2.6 times its own weight on its back and run for two hours on a full tank, said Yang.
By contrast, “the smallest battery-powered crawling robot weighs one gram and operates about 12 minutes.”
In the future, microbots may be used for a variety of applications like infrastructure inspection or search-and-rescue missions after natural disasters.
They might also assist in tasks like artificial pollination or environmental monitoring.
Roboticists Ryan Truby and Shuguang Li, of MIT and Harvard respectively, wrote in an accompanying commentary that RoBeetle was “an exciting microrobotics milestone,” but added there were also opportunities for improvement.
For example, the robot is limited to continuous forward motion, and taking electronics out of the equation reduces its capacity to carry out sophisticated tasks.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
‘This scares the hell out of me’: Americans shocked as White House refuses to say Trump will leave office if he loses
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is facing backlash for refusing to say President Donald Trump would accept defeat in November.
McEnany was asked on Wednesday whether Trump would accept the results of the 2020 election if he was defeated by his rival Joe Biden, but she refused to directly answer the question.
"The president has always said he'll see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath,” the press secretary said.
2020 Election
House Democrats unveil bill to restore mail service to ‘pre-DeJoy levels’ and require USPS to treat all ballots as first class
"Every single member of the House should vote in favor of our legislation," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee.
Following Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's vow to suspend changes to U.S. Postal Service operations until after the November election, House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled legislation that would go further by requiring the complete restoration of mail service to "pre-DeJoy levels" while also providing the agency with $25 billion in additional emergency funding.
2020 Election
Photos show sorting machines in tatters as reports emerge that USPS is still dismantling processing equipment
Even though Trump-appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday that he is "suspending" recent policies that he has enacted that have slowed down mail delivery throughout the United States, new reports are claiming that mail sorting machines are still being dismantled throughout the country.
Photos obtained by ABC News show what appear to be disassembled mail sorting machines sitting in an Oregon Post Office facility after they were decommissioned last month.