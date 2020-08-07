Biden fires back at ‘insecure bully’ Trump after president says he ‘hurt God’

Joe Biden is hitting back – epically and eloquently – after President Donald Trump attacked the former vice president Thursday.

In what some mocked as a “deranged” rant from an Ohio tarmac Trump told supporters Biden has “No religion. No anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God.”

Thursday night the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee responded, with 301 words focused on his faith.

Biden is a devout and practicing Catholic. Trump has been attacking Biden’s faith all week. On Wednesday the president’s re-election campaign released an attack ad essentially mocking Biden praying. Some slammed the president for “anti-religious bigotry.”

In a post on Medium, Biden responded to Trump’s latest assault by writing, in part, “My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would myself, while President Trump only seeks to divide us.”

“My faith teaches me to care for the least among us, while President Trump seems to only be concerned about his gilded friends,” Biden continued. “My faith teaches me to welcome the stranger, while President Trump tears families apart. My faith teaches me to walk humbly, while President Trump teargassed peaceful protestors so he could walk over to a church for a photo op.”

Biden also called his Catholic faith, “the bedrock foundation of my life,” that “provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy,” and has “kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy.”

He also noted, “like the words of so many other insecure bullies, President Trump’s comments reveal more about him than they do about anyone else.”

