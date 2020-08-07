Biden fires back at ‘insecure bully’ Trump after president says he ‘hurt God’
Joe Biden is hitting back – epically and eloquently – after President Donald Trump attacked the former vice president Thursday.
In what some mocked as a “deranged” rant from an Ohio tarmac Trump told supporters Biden has “No religion. No anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God.”
Thursday night the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee responded, with 301 words focused on his faith.
Biden is a devout and practicing Catholic. Trump has been attacking Biden’s faith all week. On Wednesday the president’s re-election campaign released an attack ad essentially mocking Biden praying. Some slammed the president for “anti-religious bigotry.”
In a post on Medium, Biden responded to Trump’s latest assault by writing, in part, “My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would myself, while President Trump only seeks to divide us.”
“My faith teaches me to care for the least among us, while President Trump seems to only be concerned about his gilded friends,” Biden continued. “My faith teaches me to welcome the stranger, while President Trump tears families apart. My faith teaches me to walk humbly, while President Trump teargassed peaceful protestors so he could walk over to a church for a photo op.”
Biden also called his Catholic faith, “the bedrock foundation of my life,” that “provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy,” and has “kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy.”
He also noted, “like the words of so many other insecure bullies, President Trump’s comments reveal more about him than they do about anyone else.”
Read Biden’s entire response here.
2020 Election
Trump aides frustrated by his ‘nonsensical’ Biden attacks in Ohio: AP reporter
During a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire stated that aides close to President Donald Trump thought the president made some good points about the U.S. economy on Thursday -- only to have his message overlooked when he attacked former Vice President Joe Biden.
Speaking with co-host Willie Geist, Lemire said there were other problems with the Ohio visit -- including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine being unable to attend because he tested positive for COVID-19 -- but Trump stating Biden "hurts God" made the economic points the president made secondary in a state where he needs votes.
2020 Election
Expert: Trump playing ‘whack-a-mole’ in attempt to salvage states he should be winning
A top political analyst says President Donald Trump seems to be flying blind as he heads toward an electoral loss.
Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor for the Cook Report, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that demographic changes had turned formerly reliable red states into competitive congressional races, and that same dynamic had made Trump's re-election campaign even more challenging.
"Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina, if you talk to the Trump data people they'll hang their hat on the gap getting narrower in those states," Wasserman said. "What's happening is that a lot of the older voters who, for lack of a better term, are exiting the electorate. They are disproportionally registered Democrats who are conservative and voted for Trump in 2016. Yes, the registration gap is narrowing, fewer voters are registering to vote this year than did in 2016 because we're in a pandemic. That doesn't mean the states are getting more favorable to Trump."
2020 Election
This state was always key to Democrats’ 2020 ambitions: Less than 3 months from Election Day, their confidence is growing
Over a year ago, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee opened an office in Austin, convinced that Texas would be central to building on the party's House majority in 2020.
Democrats think it turned out to be a pretty good bet.
With less than 100 days until the November election, they are increasingly optimistic about most of their pickup opportunities in Texas, where the DCCC is targeting seven seats. They have named five candidates across those races to their Red to Blue program for strong challengers, and they are even exploring additional pickup possibilities, recently polling in at least two districts that are not on their current target list.