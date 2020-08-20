Quantcast
Biden goes to church so often ‘he doesn’t even need tear gas and federalized troops’: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Photo: Joe Biden/Twitter)

On Thursday, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to support Joe Biden for president — and weighed in on the former vice president’s Catholic faith.

“Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there,” added Louis-Dreyfus — referencing the Trump administration’s forcible clearing of civil rights protesters from Lafayette Square for the president to pose with a Bible at the church across the street.

Louis-Dreyfus’ remark provoked an immediate reaction on social media.

