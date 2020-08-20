Biden goes to church so often ‘he doesn’t even need tear gas and federalized troops’: Julia Louis-Dreyfus
On Thursday, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to support Joe Biden for president — and weighed in on the former vice president’s Catholic faith.
“Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there,” added Louis-Dreyfus — referencing the Trump administration’s forcible clearing of civil rights protesters from Lafayette Square for the president to pose with a Bible at the church across the street.
Louis-Dreyfus’ remark provoked an immediate reaction on social media.
"Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there."
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#DemConvention2020
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) August 21, 2020
A brutal transition from a church and troops joke — “He doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get him there” — to the pandemic
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 21, 2020
Good teargas joke.
— Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) August 21, 2020
Oof the teargas joke coming out of that segment was rouuughhh
— Benjimnn 🥞 (@benjimnn) August 21, 2020
Joe doesn't need teargas to attend church.#BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica
— DoNotATJack (@DoNotATJack1) August 21, 2020