Biden goes to church so often ‘he doesn’t even need tear gas and federalized troops’: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

On Thursday, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to support Joe Biden for president — and weighed in on the former vice president’s Catholic faith.

“Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there,” added Louis-Dreyfus — referencing the Trump administration’s forcible clearing of civil rights protesters from Lafayette Square for the president to pose with a Bible at the church across the street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Louis-Dreyfus’ remark provoked an immediate reaction on social media.

"Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there." — Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#DemConvention2020 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 21, 2020

A brutal transition from a church and troops joke — “He doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get him there” — to the pandemic — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Good teargas joke. — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) August 21, 2020

Oof the teargas joke coming out of that segment was rouuughhh — Benjimnn 🥞 (@benjimnn) August 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe doesn't need teargas to attend church.#BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica — DoNotATJack (@DoNotATJack1) August 21, 2020