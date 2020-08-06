Biden says he won’t stand in way of possible future prosecution of Trump
“I will not interfere with the Justice Department’s judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law.”
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told NPR on Thursday that while he was unsure if it was “good for democracy,” if elected he would not stand in the way of a hypothetical Justice Department prosecution of President Donald Trump for crimes committed in office.
“Look, the Justice Department is not the president’s private law firm,” the former vice president said. “The attorney general is not the president’s private lawyer. I will not interfere with the Justice Department’s judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law.”
Joe Biden said he believes prosecuting a former president would be a “very unusual thing and probably not very … good for democracy,” but he wouldn’t stand in the way of a future Justice Department pursuing criminal charges against President Trump. https://t.co/1XrvJQwkub
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) August 6, 2020
The comments came in response to a question from NPR‘s Lulu Garcia-Navarro on remarks made last year by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a frontrunner for Biden’s pick for vice president, that the Justice Department would have “no choice but to investigate Trump after his presidency.”
According to NPR:
Trump has been connected with alleged illegal activity by his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen and investigators working for former special counsel Robert Mueller. What isn’t clear is whether federal authorities are investigating the president or whether prosecutors might take action against Trump if he no longer enjoyed the privileges that protect him from being indicted as a sitting president.
Biden declared the idea of prosecuting a former president “very unusual” and said he would not weigh in on the decision and rather allow federal law enforcement officials to come to their own conclusions.
“In terms of saying, ‘I think the president violated the law. I think the president did this, therefore, go on and prosecute him’—I will not do that,” Biden said.
Progressives have expressed concern that Biden could follow the lead of his former boss President Barack Obama, who said that the country should “look forward, not back” when it came to his predecessor, former President George W. Bush.
2020 Election
‘A lying draft dodger’: Republican military veterans slam Trump and declare their support for Biden in new attack ad
The Lincoln Project is not the only right-wing group that has been running ads slamming President Donald Trump; the group Republicans Voters Against Trump has been running anti-Trump ads as well. And a new RVAT ad, Ed Mazza reports in HuffPost, features Republican military veterans who do not want to see Trump reelected and are supporting former Vice President Joe Biden.
The ad, Mazza notes, will air on Fox News later this month during the 2020 Republican National Convention. And it will air in key battleground states that include Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona — all of which Trump won in 2016. Recent polls have shown Biden to be quite competitive in those states as well as in Michigan, where Trump’s campaign has suspended its advertising following an abundance of polls showing Biden with a double-digit lead.
2020 Election
‘Heads will explode’: Twitter roars over ‘a Black woman taking down the NRA’ after NY AG reveals lawsuit
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit on Thursday that seeks to "dissolve" the National Rifle Association (NRA).
The lawsuit accuses the NRA of various "illegal conduct" that includes misusing charitable funds, awarding contracts to close associates and buying the silence of former employees.
Many Twitter users reacted by noting that a Black woman could be responsible for "taking down" the NRA.
"A black woman destroying the NRA is a thing of beauty," one commenter wrote. "Thank you Letitia James."
2020 Election
Regretful Trump voters get permission to abandon him from new Republican group
Regretful Trump voters are working to give others the same permission to abandon the president.
Republican Voters Against Trump, a group created by conservative writer Bill Kristol and some other never-Trump conservatives, is hoping to persuade those who voted for the president in 2016 to vote against him this year, reported the New York Times Magazine.
“Hi, my name is Josh. I live in North Carolina, and I voted for Donald Trump,” said Josh Harrison, a 40-year-old exterminator who lives near Raleigh, North Carolina. “My bad, fam, not my proudest moment. I will not be voting for him again.”