Biden trashes Trump for being ‘too scared’ to repudiate Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘He is too weak’

Former Vice President Joe Biden has harsh words after President Donald Trump defended supporter Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with two murders after allegedly shooting three Black Lives Matter protesters in Wisconson with an AR-style rifle.

“Tonight, the president declined to rebuke violence,” Biden said in a statement. “He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it,” Biden charged.

“So once again, I urge the president to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right — a necessity — violence is wrong, period. No matter who does it, no matter what political affiliation they have. Period,” he repeated. “If Donald Trump can’t say that, then he is unfit to be president, and his preference for more violence, not less, is clear.”