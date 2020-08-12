#BidenHarris2020Landslide trends as Americans embrace ‘just hearing a normal, smart man and woman speak with hope’
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made a huge impact on America when the two Democrats appeared together for the first time Wednesday as the presumptive presidential and vice presidential nominees. Both delivered uplifting and positive speeches, and both took time to slam President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Take a look at some of the clips from their speeches, delivered moments ago.
On social media Americans reacted quite positively, causing #BidenHarris2020Landslide to trend.
Here are some of the responses. Note how excited, happy, and joyous many felt – as one person put it, “just hearing a normal, smart man and woman speak with hope.”
There is no reason that this speech should be making me emotional. Maybe it's just hearing a normal, smart man and woman speak with hope, speak without hate, speak to our strengths, speak without vitriol. #BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Rick Trock (@RickORick) August 12, 2020
OMG…hearing Biden and Harris talk reminds me there really IS a world outside of Trump hell.
We.
Got.
This. #BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Just Mary (@BlueHenArt) August 12, 2020
@JoeBiden ‘s and @KamalaHarris televised press conference is filling me with hope and optimism.
I had almost forgotten what that felt like in tRump’s dysfunctional America.#BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/6w0hJCPPsN
— Sukie 😘 #WearTheMask (@FroggyBottomPnd) August 12, 2020
This was an amazing speech. Well amazing speeches! I am soo ready to get to work! Let’s get this win #JoeBidenForPresident2020 #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/NKK0bnhGlq
— ROBINSON_TUFF ✊🏾 (@tuff_robinson) August 12, 2020
Donald Trump has never brought kids together. Put smiles in their faces. And never once stopped being selfish for 4 years. I can't wait for the election. #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/cJ72m8kUDb
— Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) August 12, 2020
Are you watching our next President? @JoeBiden sure as hell has no cognitive issues! He is smart sharp strong & caring. He is everything Trump is not. #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/6bNJBmInpF
— Josh Friedman (@joshfriedmanTX) August 12, 2020
REAL MEN DO NOT FEAR STRONG WOMEN!#BidenHarris2020Landslide https://t.co/LnZGL5Otdz
— VoteBLUE! (@RiderBabe52) August 12, 2020
I'm not crying you're crying.
Decency.
Humanity.
Humility.
Hope.#BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/NowbVrq5cq
— #Resist Debrianna📢 (@DMansini) August 12, 2020
Wow! I am so energized! No lying! No screaming! No bs! Let’s get to work America! #BidenHarris2020Landslide #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/Bp4zxnsaXo
— Fed up (@global_states) August 12, 2020
I thought I was out of tears from yesterday, but the tears of joy and hope… yes, finally, HOPE, are still flowing.
We're in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it's a battle we can win. #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/7UXmrgftye
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) August 12, 2020
I'm all in. What a great team.
These two are exactly what Americans have desperately wanted & needed. This is so refreshing. Speaking from the heart, with humanity, telling the truth & showing strength is something we've never seen from the GOP#BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Susan LaDuke (@Sjladuke75Susan) August 12, 2020
Biden first appearance together with Kamala Harris was fantastic and exactly what one would have wished for under these COVID-19 circumstances; absolutely great, with damning speeches to boot indicting Trump and why he must be defeated#BidenHarris2020 #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/tIxfEcVhKY
— Omwenga (@Omwenga) August 12, 2020
Finally…..a President and VP we will be proud of ….. Pres. Biden & VP Harris made my heart soar with pride & happiness! Haven't felt that since Liar Conman in Chief began embarrassing us for the last 4 years. #BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Jeanne Goodling (@JeanneGoodling) August 12, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver uplifting speeches in first joint appearance – and slam ‘whining’ and ‘failed’ Trump (video)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walked out on stage literally in lockstep, their legs moving in sync. The former vice president appeared in a Wilmington, Delaware high school, both wearing masks, Biden graciously urging Harris to walk in front of him as he approached the podium.
"I knew we were in a battle of the soul of the nation," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said as he delivered a positive, motivating speech. "That's why I decided to run. I'm proud now to have Senator Harris at my side in that battle."
Biden announced on Tuesday he chose Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate.
