Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr spotted walking into Mitch McConnell’s office – but DOJ refuses to say what he’s doing there

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr was spotted walking into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on Tuesday afternoon but when reporters asked why he was there, the Justice Department refused to say why.

Barr has been teasing a conspiracy that former President Barack Obama, and by extension, former Vice President Joe Biden, were part of a spying operation of the Trump campaign. After special counsel Robert Mueller finalized his report, Barr wrote a false summary of the findings and then announced that he would hire U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the investigators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barr called the Russia investigation “one of the greatest travesties in American history,” neglecting to acknowledge the wrongdoing on behalf of the president that was cited in the report.

See the comments from reporters watching the Barr movements below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump could face more legal trouble after group finds evidence he inflated the value of his golf resorts

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

An investigation into President Donald Trump's financial information has uncovered that the president lied about the value of his Scottish and Irish golf resorts.

Politico reported Tuesday that three of his resorts had an intentionally inflated value in six years of financial records given to the U.S. government. Now, the American Democracy Legal Fund (ADLF), the group behind the finding wants to know why.

"Trump claimed the resorts — Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen and Trump Turnberry, both in Scotland, and Trump Doonbeg in Ireland — brought in a total of about $179 million in revenue on U.S. documents where he is supposed to list his personal income," wrote Politico's Anita Kumar. "Records in the United Kingdom and Ireland indicate the resorts‘ revenues were millions of dollars less — about $152 million — and show they actually lost $77 million after accounting for expenses."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist throws Mike Pence’s own words back in his face to show how he ‘sold his soul’ to Trump

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

In an op-ed published at AZ Central this Tuesday, EJ Montini writes that Vice President Mike Pence's current role as one of President Trump most devoted enablers and supporters is a far cry from his previous days as a radio host who praised the virtues of religious faith and moral character. Now, he's "sold his soul to a serial adulterer who has gleefully violated just about all of the other commandments as well."

Pence is traveling to Arizona this Tuesday to drum up the Mormon vote for Trump -- an attempt to convince a religious demographic of Trump's "moral leadership" in spite of his infamous history of immorality, Montini writes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Just insane’: As pandemic rages and hunger soars, Trump USDA under fire for blocking access to food benefits

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

"This is not the time for people who are already vulnerable to lose their benefits."

With hunger on the rise across the nation as the pandemic-induced economic crisis continues, local officials and policy analysts are warning that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is leaving millions of Americans vulnerable to losing crucial food benefits by refusing to extend waivers allowing states to loosen eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image