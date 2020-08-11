Bill Barr spotted walking into Mitch McConnell’s office – but DOJ refuses to say what he’s doing there

Attorney General Bill Barr was spotted walking into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on Tuesday afternoon but when reporters asked why he was there, the Justice Department refused to say why.

Barr has been teasing a conspiracy that former President Barack Obama, and by extension, former Vice President Joe Biden, were part of a spying operation of the Trump campaign. After special counsel Robert Mueller finalized his report, Barr wrote a false summary of the findings and then announced that he would hire U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the investigators.

Barr called the Russia investigation “one of the greatest travesties in American history,” neglecting to acknowledge the wrongdoing on behalf of the president that was cited in the report.

See the comments from reporters watching the Barr movements below:

Attorney General Barr met with Senator McConnell in his Majority Leader's office in the past hour for about 30+ minutes. He was on Capitol Hill two weeks ago today to testify at House Judiciary Cmte oversight hearing. https://t.co/hoXSmmwC4Z — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 11, 2020

BILL BARR just walked into McConnell’s office, per pool. Didn’t answer questions about why he’s there. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 11, 2020

DOJ spokesperson declines to comment to NPR on why AG Bill Barr was meeting with Mitch McConnell and what was discussed. https://t.co/CAnIwTdaHq — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) August 11, 2020