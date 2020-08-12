Bill Maher shrugs off Trump’s rant after the president says the HBO host ‘looks terrible’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at comedian Bill Maher, after the HBO host conducted a fake eulogy of the president on his “Real Time” show.
“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Maher had a simple response on Twitter: “Really? This is what the president of the United States does with his time?”
Maher conducted the mock eulogy on his show Friday evening after noting that Trump had not attended the funerals of several notable politicians, most recently Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).
“What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘Make sure that a**hole isn’t at my funeral’?” Maher remarked.
Watch Maher’s eulogy of Trump below:
