Bipartisan Senate committee asked for investigation of Trump family for lying to investigators: report
According to the Los Angeles Times, bipartisan members of the Senate Intelligence Committee called for investigation into members of President Donald Trump’s family and campaign, alleging that their testimony to former special counsel Robert Mueller contradicted the information provided by deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates.
“The letter, a copy of which was reviewed by The Times, was signed by the panel’s then-chairman, Republican Sen. Richard M. Burr, and its ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner,” reported Del Quentin Wilber, Chris Megerian, Sarah Wire, and Jennifer Haberkorn. “It also raised concerns about testimony provided by family members and confidants of President Trump that appeared to contradict information provided by a former deputy campaign chairman to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Those it identified as providing such conflicting testimony were the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., his son-in-law Jared Kushner, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.”
This letter originally was sent in July 2019, but only recently became available to reporters.
“The committee raised concerns that testimony given to it by the president’s family and advisors contradicted what Rick Gates, the former deputy campaign chairman, told the Special Counsel about when people within the Trump campaign knew about a June 9 meeting at Trump tower with a Russian lawyer,” said the report. “When the meeting became public, Trump Jr. initially claimed it was about Russian adoptions, but emails written by Trump Jr. that were later made public showed he had agreed to the meeting, but because he had been assured that the Russian lawyer had ‘official documents and information’ that would ‘incriminate’ Clinton, the Democratic candidate for president. The email said the information would ‘be very useful to your father.'”
“Gates told the special prosecutor that in the days before the June 9, 2016, meeting, Trump Jr. announced at a ‘regular morning meeting of senior campaign staff and Trump family members that he had a lead on negative information about the Clinton Foundation,’ according to the report of the investigation’s findings,” continued the Times. “Trump Jr., Kushner, Hicks and Manafort denied prior knowledge of the meeting in interviews with the committee, according to the committee’s letter, which offered transcripts as proof.”
Burr has subsequently stepped down from the Intelligence Committee amid a scandal over his stock trades while receiving classified coronavirus briefings. He has maintained he did nothing wrong.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign has plans to disrupt coverage of the Democratic convention: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump will be hitting the road next week where he will visit battleground states in an effort to steal headlines while the Democrats hold their national convention to select former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential nominee.
With the physical convention set aside due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Democrats will hold a virtual convention that will feature a host of high-profile Democrats including former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama among others, and Trump's campaign wants to get the president out front of them and grab the limelight.
2020 Election
Trump losing ground among retirees in must-win Florida
Jim Farr is a staunch 77-year-old Republican in the sunny southern state of Florida, which lures retirees from all over America -- a powerful political bloc.
As the country's presidential election draws nearer, Farr dislikes the idea of voting for a Democrat. But the idea of giving President Donald Trump another term irks him even more.
Farr, who lives in Kissimmee in the central part of the state, is a devout Christian who considers abortion akin to "murdering babies" and believes in what he calls compassionate capitalism. He says it is not the Republican party that has lost a supporter -- the president has.
2020 Election
There’s something much more exciting happening behind the scenes of the Biden-Harris ticket
Joe Biden’s pick of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate for the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket has generated strong responses. While many Democrats are elated at the idea of seeing a brown-skinned woman of Indian and Jamaican heritage in such a position, progressives are debating one another about Harris’ mixed record on bread-and-butter issues such as criminal justice reform, foreign policy, and health care. In many ways, Harris is not unlike Barack Obama: charismatic, intellectually brilliant, telegenic, and with just the kind of racially diverse background that symbolizes an America that most liberal-minded people want to live in. But far more hopeful than Harris’ achievement is the new crop of staunchly progressive young people of color that is chipping away at the Democratic Party establishment through electoral politics.