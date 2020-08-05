Quantcast
Black former Liberty University staffer says it felt like the ‘1950s or 1960s’ during his time at the school

After Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. mocked Virginia Governor Ralph Northam by donning a mask that featured the picture from Northam’s medical college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface, several Black staff members and athletes left the evangelical college in protest.

Speaking on MSNBC this Tuesday, former Liberty staffer Keyvon Scott said that he left the school because he felt there was no place for him there anymore.

“It felt like I was back in the 1950s or 1960s and that hurt,” Scott said. “And it’s kinda like how do you maneuver being in a Christian atmosphere but being looked at like you’re nothing.”

Watch the full segment below:


