Black man adopted by white Alabama family fights for Confederate symbols: ‘I’m not going to take my flag down’

Sims went on to explain that he was adopted by a white family as a child.
“My whole family is white,” Sims told WHNT, “went to all-white school, grew up in all-white neighborhood. My grandfather was white and he was the main one that fought in this war here. And he’s taught me everything I know.”
“They may make my blood boil if they just feel like they can come up here and feel like they can just tear it down,” he added. “I don’t see me still living if they do that. That monument ain’t hurting nobody. That monument ain’t killing a soul. It ain’t talking bad to nobody. It ain’t even racist!”
Sarah Palin offered advice to Sen. Kamala Harris on running for vice president, but social media users didn't want to hear it.
The former Republican vice presidential nominee and one-time half-term governor of Alaska appeared Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," where she complained about the media coverage of her failed 2008 campaign alongside Sen. John McCain.
"A lot of the coverage of me was quite unfair," Palin said. "I hope that they will treat her fairly, but at the same time, no kid gloves ... the American voter wants to know that we have the most capable people running and who will be elected, regardless of gender, regardless of race."
Speaking to Fox News, Vice President Mike Pence tried to put a positive spin on the economy — by taking the economic rebound of the past 3 months, and claiming that the raw number of jobs created during that period beats the entirety of job growth in President Barack Obama's 8-year administration.
We’ve created more jobs in the last 3 months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama created in their 8 years in office. pic.twitter.com/kwk5YhL3TJ
When asked by Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo about extra funding for the Post Office during a Thursday morning interview, Trump explicitly tied his refusal to give the USPS what it needed with his desire to block mail-in voting.