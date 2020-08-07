Black voters see Trump as a ‘threat’ — and that’s partly why Biden isn’t hurt by gaffes: political scientist
Former Vice President Joe Biden made yet another of his trademark gaffes this week when he said that, “unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.”
Biden quickly apologized for his remarks, although that didn’t stop President Donald Trump from pouncing to declare that Black voters would feel so insulted by the former vice president that they wouldn’t vote for him in November.
Christina Greer, a professor of political at Fordham University, writes in The Daily Beast that Trump is assuredly wrong about this prediction, although she says that doesn’t let Biden off the hook entirely.
“Biden is one of those white Democrats that Black people know quite well: sometimes who is at times a bit too familiar, who has made missteps in the past and occasionally says inappropriate things, but who at the end of the day is learning from his mistakes and whose intent is largely not to do harm,” explains Greer, who notes that Biden earned a large amount of goodwill in the Black community for his enduring partnership with former President Barack Obama.
Greer says that this contrasts strongly with how many Black voters see Trump.
“Unlike the current president who traffics in blatant white supremacy and uses Black people as a prop to boast about himself and his accomplishments for ‘the blacks’ (when he actually has none), Biden’s beliefs about Black Americans are sometimes still problematic, but they are not dangerous,” she writes. “Trump is an existential threat to Black people and our overall democracy.”
Trump off for long weekend of $250,000 per person fundraisers – and one at Don Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Hamptons home
President Donald Trump is on a long four-day weekend of campaign fundraisers, despite his Ohio trip yesterday to a Whirlpool factory being an "official" White House event. The president is expected to raise $15 million by Sunday.
Thursday night after raking in $5 million at a re-election campaign fundraiser, Trump returned not to the White House but to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to stay through Sunday.
The Trump and Biden campaigns are now close in cash on hand, even though the president had been hauling in far more funds until June, when Biden beat him by $10 million.
Trump needs a ‘Hail Mary’ because his culture war campaign strategy is a flop: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is unlikely to get a boost in the polls over the NRA facing dissolution due to a civil suit over fraud and self-dealing because culture war issues are not resonating with voters in 2020.
As conservative pollster Frank Luntz put it: "America has changed."
In the past, hot button topics like the NRA and gun control would result in greater voter turnout for Republicans, but with the economy reeling and the Trump administration bungling the coronavirus pandemic which has led to over 160,000 deaths in the U.S., those issues have taken a backseat with voters.