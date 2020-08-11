Black woman who recently lost dad to COVID endures racist rant from man she asked to wear a mask

Ashley Hall, who works as a security guard in San Mateo, California, was the target end of a racist rant and sexual innuendos after she asked a man to wear a mask.

“That’s when things got really disrespectful. I’ve never had anyone disrespect me like that… ‘Go back to Africa, go feed your own kids, come clean my house’… I felt all of a sudden how my people feel about everything,” she told ABC7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making matters worse, Hall lost her father to the coronavirus back in May.

“I feel like the reason why I didn’t disrespect him is because of my father. I can hear my dad say ‘walk away, walk away,'” she said.

Watch ABC7’s report on the story below: