‘Blaming the victims’: Kenosha PD slammed for ‘absurd’ press conference on shooting

Published

1 min ago

on

Kenosha shooter (Twitter)

On Wednesday, the Kenosha Police Department gave a press conference about the shooting by an apparent militiaman that left two protesters dead, saying that “everyone involved was out after curfew” and confirming that “a 17-year-old individual” was “involved” in “the use of firearms.”

Commenters on social media were not satisfied with the police’s comments on the incident.

