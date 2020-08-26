‘Blaming the victims’: Kenosha PD slammed for ‘absurd’ press conference on shooting

On Wednesday, the Kenosha Police Department gave a press conference about the shooting by an apparent militiaman that left two protesters dead, saying that “everyone involved was out after curfew” and confirming that “a 17-year-old individual” was “involved” in “the use of firearms.”

Commenters on social media were not satisfied with the police’s comments on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaming the victims, this is pretty shocking pic.twitter.com/XmUmclMlrO — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 26, 2020

Let me fix that….a seventeen year old boy murdered two people and injured another when he opened fire with an illegally carried AR-15. — Chris Thompson (@Chris_librarian) August 26, 2020

An out-of-state 17 yo was out after curfew with a firearm and your LEO’s didn’t stop him? Is that what you’re saying Chief? It took like 10 minutes to decide to arrest him. Why didn’t the LEO’s arrest on the spot? This statement condemns his department most of all. — Stefan Adler (@stefanadler) August 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This blithering idiot of a cop needs to lose his job NOW. Jesus, what the hell is happening? — Carter Gaddis (@DadScribe) August 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They had all the time in the world to round of the white kids with guns before the event. They tossed them water instead. 🤷‍♂️ — 🌊Gringo Covfefe 25.4 (@SweGringo) August 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to his language. I’ve heard LEO’s discuss killings in public statements. “Incident with a firearm”? He was arrested on two murder charges. The Chief’s restraint is absurd to the point that it suggests any number of failures of his department. — Stefan Adler (@stefanadler) August 26, 2020

They let the kid walk away with a rifle after curfew and now they're talking about a curfew being a deciding factor… — Hanner (@GangstHannah) August 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The murderer came from another state, violated "the curfew," and murdered people This guy describes it as resolving his issues This is mind-boggling — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 26, 2020

The actual F. Listen to his language. They way he parses his words. The slip of the tongue saying what the teen did was to “resolve” whatever disagreement. My God. Dissolve this police department. Those militia were their partners last night. Don’t be fooled. — QONDI 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@WeAreAllOther) August 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So protesters breaking curfew are a problem but some fvcking underage, out of state, white kid stomping around with an AR-15 killing 2 protesters is all good? And Trump, Pence and the GOP say there is no ingrained problem with the police? I beg to disagree. 🤬 — De Wolf, PT Corgi Trainer 🌊 (@dewolf732) August 26, 2020

Kenosha cops are closing ranks around a cold blooded murderer with a social media account that was essentially a Blue Lives Matter greatest hits collection. pic.twitter.com/jZlOSp8FkM — Mike Powers (@MPsightandsound) August 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT