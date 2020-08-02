Quantcast
Boaters with Trump flag accused of 'endangering' SpaceX astronauts after splashdown

4 mins ago

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Sunday were accused of jeopardizing astronauts’ return to Earth.

After SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule became the first American spacecraft to splashdown in 45 years, a boat flying the Trump flag was spotted within feet of the astronauts.

The boaters were quickly called out on social media for “interfering” with the mission.

Watch the video and read some of the responses below.

Boat with Trump flag drives past #CrewDragon #SpaceXDragon pic.twitter.com/7slm0Vm4Dl

