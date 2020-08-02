Boaters with Trump flag accused of ‘endangering’ SpaceX astronauts after splashdown

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Sunday were accused of jeopardizing astronauts’ return to Earth.

After SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule became the first American spacecraft to splashdown in 45 years, a boat flying the Trump flag was spotted within feet of the astronauts.

The boaters were quickly called out on social media for “interfering” with the mission.

Watch the video and read some of the responses below.

Am I seeing this correctly? Did a private boat flying a Trump flag just approach Crew Dragon then have to be forced out? pic.twitter.com/sC8kYpZihK — Emre Kelly (@EmreKelly) August 2, 2020

Looked like at least 3 private boats, one with a Trump 2020 flag — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) August 2, 2020

Hey Boaters for Trump, nice flag and all, but maybe give the space people a little room. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) August 2, 2020

Some chuckleheads with a Trump flag on their boat are apparently interfering with the recovery of the capsule. — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) August 2, 2020

Dear Morons (with or without Trump flags) running boats up near the #CrewDragon … GO AWAY. YOU ARE NOT HELPING. — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) August 2, 2020

A private boat with a Trump flag passed by SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour as recovery teams attempt to secure the spacecraft, in what appears to be a serious violation of the splashdown zone's safety area. pic.twitter.com/kwbpAlYM9t — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) August 2, 2020

So is Pres. @realDonaldTrump going to say something about the private boats flying Trump flags that got in the way of the @SpaceX Dragon capsule recovery, endangering the @NASA astronauts and themselves? pic.twitter.com/Zf0jlrMLkE — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) August 2, 2020

