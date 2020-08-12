Quantcast
Connect with us

Bob Woodward’s new book about Donald Trump captures the ‘rage’ of the president

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump let long-time reporter Bob Woodward in again to write another book about him. This one will be called Rage, scheduled to be released Sept. 15.

According to a CNN exclusive, Woodward did more than a dozen interviews with the president for the book at the White House, Mar-a-Lago and over the phone.

Woodward’s previous book Fear, was attacked by the president as “lies” and using “phony sources.” In this case, Trump is the source. He was previously furious when his staff didn’t tell him about Woodward’s multiple attempts to interview him for Fear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Rage’ is the most important book Simon & Schuster will publish this year. Every voter should read it before Nov. 3,” said Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. The same publisher also was responsible for Mary Trump’s tell-all book and John Bolton’s book. So, the fact that he says this is more important than those books is sure to make it a huge seller.

“Woodward is known to record all of his interviews with the permission of his subjects and sources,” said the report. “CNN has learned Woodward did hundreds of hours of interviews with other first-hand witnesses, and according to his publisher, obtained ‘notes, emails, diaries, calendars and confidential documents’ including 25 personal letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.”

Read the full story at CNN.com.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bob Woodward’s new book about Donald Trump captures the ‘rage’ of the president

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump let long-time reporter Bob Woodward in again to write another book about him. This one will be called Rage, scheduled to be released Sept. 15.

According to a CNN exclusive, Woodward did more than a dozen interviews with the president for the book at the White House, Mar-a-Lago and over the phone.

Woodward's previous book Fear, was attacked by the president as "lies" and using "phony sources." In this case, Trump is a key source.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper unleashes tweetstorm after Trump campaign twists his words on Charlottesville to attack Biden and Harris

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

CNN host Jake Tapper took to Twitter Wednesday evening after President Donald Trump's campaign sent out talking points twisting Tapper's words and those of his political panel.

According to Tapper, the talking points mischaracterize Tapper to make it sound like he was defending Trump's claims of "very fine people on both sides" of the Charlottesville rally. The Charlottesville rally, as you might recall, was a gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis who chanted "Jews will not replace us," and ran a car into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida ‘church’ officials selling bleach as a miracle COVID cure arrested in Colombia: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a pair of Florida men who used a scam "church" to push people to drink bleach as a COVID-19 cure, have been arrested in Colombia.

"The father and son duo, Mark and Joseph Grenon, were arrested in Santa Marta for allegedly selling their 'Miracle Mineral Solution' across Colombia, the United States, and Africa," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "U.S. authorities conducted a raid in July on the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, of which Mark Grenon is the leader, after Mark, Joseph, Jonathan, and Jordan Grenon were accused of selling the same bleach product as a coronavirus cure. The locations of Jonathan and Jordan Grenon remain unknown."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image