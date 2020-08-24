Quantcast
Connect with us

Border Patrol leadership had a ‘positive meet and greet’ with We Build The Wall reps before Bannon was arrested

Published

11 mins ago

on

Steve Bannon (Photo: New York Times video screen capture)

The Nation reporter Ken Klippenstein walked through details about a meeting between We Build The Wall reps and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol prior to the arrest of founder Steve Bannon.

According to Klippenstein, the CPB leaders had a “positive meet and greet” with the group’s staff where they handed over “detailed guidance” for how We Build The Wall could gift the funds from their private fundraising to the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a November 2019 meeting, CBP leadership—including Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez—privately advised representatives of the project on how to transfer the finished wall to CBP control using an obscure donation procedure, according to the memo. To assist the effort, CBP conducted an assessment of the group’s completed wall section in Sunland Park, N.M., and provided it with the results of that assessment,” the report explained.

There were also a few problems for the wall including contractors who “inflated” the capabilities of their companies, there wasn’t an environmental impact assessment done and the wall may violate treaties with Mexico.

“On November 26—five days after the date on the document—We Build the Wall issued a press release announcing that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Chad Wolf had endorsed the project, purportedly calling it a ‘game-changer,'” Klippenstein continued. “After the indictments, however, Wolf told CNN that he never endorsed the effort.”

The donation checklist that the group was given don’t include the memo but it has a list of criteria for CBP to accept the donation.

“According to the memo, the firm that We Build the Wall hired to construct the wall, Fisher Industries, inflated its capabilities. As an example, it contrasts Fisher Industry’s claim that it would need three to four working days to place 2,200 feet of wall panels with the fact that it took more than eight working days while working 24 hours per day,” said the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the letter below and read the full report from The Nation:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr. submitted his resignation to Liberty University after being outted in sex scandal: sources

Published

1 min ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Three sources confirmed to analyst Jonathan Merritt that Jerry Falwell Jr. has submitted his resignation to Liberty University.

"Three sources affiliated with the @LibertyU board of trustees and administration tell me that Jerry Falwell Jr has just submitted his resignation," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/JonathanMerritt/status/1297993486449487873

News of Falwell's sex life has spread throughout the day. Falwell was accused by a former pool boy and trainer of engaging in threesomes where he would watch other men have sex with his wife.

Falwell was already asked to step aside when he took photos aboard a yacht with a his wife's assistant while the two's pants were unzipped. He was also holding a glass of what he swore was "black water" and not alcohol, which is banned by Liberty. The university is also on the list of the worst universities for homosexual students.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Border Patrol leadership had a ‘positive meet and greet’ with We Build The Wall reps before Bannon was arrested

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

The Nation reporter Ken Klippenstein walked through details about a meeting between We Build The Wall reps and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol prior to the arrest of founder Steve Bannon.

According to Klippenstein, the CPB leaders had a "positive meet and greet" with the group's staff where they handed over "detailed guidance" for how We Build The Wall could gift the funds from their private fundraising to the federal government.

"In a November 2019 meeting, CBP leadership—including Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez—privately advised representatives of the project on how to transfer the finished wall to CBP control using an obscure donation procedure, according to the memo. To assist the effort, CBP conducted an assessment of the group’s completed wall section in Sunland Park, N.M., and provided it with the results of that assessment," the report explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project staffs up — former RNC Chair Michael Steele joins the effort to fire Donald Trump

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

According to an announcement from the anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project, former RNC Chairman Michael Steele will join their ranks as senior adviser.

"The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party," the announcement quotes Steele as saying. "Sadly, we have witnessed its occupant devolve into preying upon fears and resentments with narcissism that nurtures only chaos and confusion. Leadership is needed now more than ever and I am proudly committed to resetting the course of our nation, standing once again for the future of my Party; and working with The Lincoln Project to help restore the purpose for sitting in that chair. I believe, like the majority of patriots, the office of the Presidency embodies who we are as Americans," Steele continued. "It represents the heart of our compassion, the dreams of those who built this country both freed and enslaved, the eyes of those today that see both hope and despair, and the wisdom of each of us to make a meaningful difference."

Continue Reading
 
 