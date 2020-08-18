Boeing seeks more voluntary layoffs
Boeing is launching a second round of voluntary layoffs to trim its workforce, the company said Tuesday, as it navigates a brutal commercial aviation market and seeks to return the 737 MAX to service.
The move comes on top of a 10 percent staff cuts earlier this year as commercial airline customers defer deliveries and cancel orders, hitting Boeing’s profits.
“While we have seen signs of recovery from the pandemic, our industry and our customers continue to face significant challenges,” the aerospace giant said in a message to AFP.
“We have taken proactive steps to adjust to the market realities and position our company for the recovery. As we continue to assess our workforce and in response to employee feedback, we will be offering a second voluntary layoff opportunity for employees to depart the company voluntarily with a pay and benefits package.”
Boeing did not provide an estimate of the potential size of the job cuts in this round.
The company on July 29 had signaled more belt-tightening was necessary when it reported a $2.4 billion loss.
At the time, executives said the company identified 19,000 workers who would leave the company by the end of the year, adding that the figure would be offset by 3,000 new hires mostly in the defense business.
Besides the severe downturn in air travel due to the coronavirus, Boeing is still working to win regulatory approval for the return to service of 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March 2019 following two deadly crashes.
The US Federal Aviation Administration earlier this month spelled out a series of new requirements for the MAX before it can be cleared for service, reiterating that the jet will be allowed to fly only when it meets all safety concerns.
Pompeo orders State Department to hand over documents to Republicans investigating the Russia probe and Biden: report
According to a report from POLITICO, a top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered the State Department to hand over documents to GOP senators investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe and Joe Biden’s dealings with Ukraine.
"The memo, dated August 17, is in response to a July 28 request from Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) for records and information about the bureau’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy," the report states. "The memo asked officials to compile specific materials related to the 2016-era Russia investigation as part of a wide-ranging document request from the senators that included information about Ukraine and Obama officials."
Giuliani tried to attack Biden by reading a book on mental disorders — and it did not go well for him
Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani posted a photo on Twitter on Tuesday showing him reading a copy of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM 5.
"Currently doing research on a major exposé. This will completely shake the 2020 Presidential election," Giuliani posted. "Stay tuned."
Giuliani was quickly roasted for his Twitter post, here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/NYinLA2121/status/1295806287763001345
The first step is admitting you have a problem. Proud of you, Rudy.
‘Clingy fangirl’ Trump mocked for his ‘love letters’ to Putin: ‘He begged like a dog’
President Donald Trump is being hilariously mocked for his letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin that were released as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into the Russia coordination with the Trump campaign in 2016.
According to the 1,000-page report from the committee, Trump sent letters to Putin in 2007 that gushed, “As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours!” He also underlined the second half of the sentence.